POTSDAM — The Massena boys hockey team scored four goals in the first period and went on to a 9-3 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference Division I game Thursday night.
Jake Smutz scored two goals with two assists for the Red Raiders (4-4 overall, 4-2 division).
Trysen Sunday scored two goals with one assist for Massena. Aidan Aldous, Chris Marasco, Ryder Sunday, Connor Terry and Bayley Rochefort added single goals for Massena.
John Duffy, Tyler Berkman and Brodie Hughes scored for Potsdam (3-11, 1-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLTON-PIERREPONT 56, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 37
Harlee Besio scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to send the Colts (3-7, 3-4) past Brushton-Moira in an East Division game at Colton.
Kasey Martin scored 15 points and Wyatt Preve added 13 for the Panthers (0-8, 0-4).
CHATEAUGAY 53, TUPPER LAKE 41
Walker Martin finished with 25 points to send Chateaugay (13-1, 8-0) past the Lumberjacks in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Tyson Beaudin added 10 points for Chateaugay.
Tom Peterson led Tupper Lake (5-4, 1-2) with 16 points and Eli Kulzer scored 10.
St. LAWRENCE 54, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 38
Jayden Ashley scored 18 points as St. Lawrence Central (7-5, 4-2) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game at Parishville.
Thomas Storrin added 13 points for the Larries. Conner Hendershot led the Panthers (1-8, 0-5) with 18 points.
HAMMOND 58, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 47
Terin Rosenbarker scored 22 points to lead Hammond (1-10, 1-6) past the Flyers in a West Division game at Norwood.
Logan Jones scored 16 points and Dominic Perretta added 10.
Dominic Fiacco led the Flyers (1-7, 1-4) with 15 points. Caden St. Andrews scored 14 points and Matt Richards tossed in 11.
HARRISVILLE 47, LISBON 36
Degan Carr tallied 12 points for Harrisville (9-2, 8-0) in a West Division game against the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Will Taylor scored 11 points and Tanner Sullivan added 10.
Storm Walker led Lisbon (5-7, 4-3) with 12 points.
MALONE 56, MASSENA 51
Gunvir Jahal produced 18 points for Malone (6-2, 4-1) in a Central Division win over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Jace Hammond scored 14 points and Evan Miller added 13 for the Huskies.
Taylor Mitchell, Luke Greco and DeShawn Walton all scored 11 for Massena (4-4, 2-3).
GOUVERNEUR 56, OFA 42
Caden Storie led Gouverneur (7-5, 2-2) with 16 points in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Mark Tomford scored 14 points and Raine Rumble tossed in 10.
Justice McIntyre led Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-7, 2-3) with 19 points.
CANTON 86, POTSDAM 55
Canton (11-2, 7-0) was led by 18 points from Chris Downs Jr. in a Central Division win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Ryan Jones scored 12 points and Cooper Ladouceur contributed 11 points for Canton.
Ian VanWagner led Potsdam (8-4, 1-4) with 16 points, with Drago Jukic adding 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 73, SALMON RIVER 33
Rylee Daoust scored 27 points for the Larries in a Central Division win over Salmon River (1-8, 0-7) at Fort Covington.
Kalissa Young tossed in 12 points for the Larries (7-5, 5-2).
GOUVERNEUR 60, OFA 37
Raelin Burns led the Wildcats (9-3, 6-0) with 27 points in a Central Division win over OFA at Gouverneur.
Abigail Raven led OFA (3-6, 2-3) with 19 points.
