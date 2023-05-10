GOUVERNEUR — Nate Romano went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Canton baseball team to a 16-5 win over Gouverneur in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Luke Wentworth went 2-for-4 for Canton (4-4 overall) and David Zuhsldorf struck out 10.
Gouverneur fell to 2-4 overall and division.
The Red Raiders scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Potsdam (4-6) in a Central Division game at Massena.
Chris Marasco picked up three hits for the Red Raiders (4-6, 4-4) and Carter Firnstein finished with two.
HARRISVILLE 13, MORRISTOWN 2
Tanner Sullivan and Brennan Loos both picked up three hits for Harrisville in a West Division win over the Green Rockets (2-6) in Morristown.
Nolan Sullivan and Joe Shephard both lined two hits for the Pirates (6-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 16, CHATEAUGAY 6
Andrew Favreau finished with three hits as Norwood-Norfolk defeated the Bulldogs (4-5, 4-4) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Brock Cousineau added two hits for the Flyers (11-1, 10-1).
Kalissa Young supplied two hits, including a home run, to lead St. Lawrence Central past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Gracie Lalonde and Hannah Agans both added two hits for the Larries (5-5, 5-3).
Jorja Williams led OFA (4-8) with three hits and Abigail Raven added two.
CHATEAUGAY 18, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Alison Johnston produced three hits, including a home run, as the Bulldogs defeated Norwood-Norfolk (3-7) in an East Division game at Chateaugay.
Avery McDonald went 5-for-5 for the Bulldogs (9-0) and Rebekah Miller and Kaelyn Morgan each produced four hits.
Kat Mayer scored seven goals and assisted on three more to lead Massena (9-4) past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Lena LaShomb and Hailey LaShomb both scored three goals for Massena.
Kennedy Emerson and Keegan McGaheran led Potsdam (8-3) with three goals.
