OGDENSBURG — Connor Dishaw scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Salmon River boys hockey team to a 4-2 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game Friday night.
Caiden Cartier, Kahentaienni Thompson and Evan Collette also scored for the Shamrocks (9-0 overall, 7-0 division).
Landin McDonald and Jack Mills scored for OFA (8-4, 6-2).
MALONE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Edmund Collins scored three goals to lead the Huskies (6-2-1, 6-2-0) past St. Lawrence Central in a Division II game at Malone.
Eli Race, Kris Richards, Cameron Perras and Dawson Miletich also scored for Malone.
Ashton Adams scored three goals for the Larries (5-8, 4-5). Gabe Hornung and Connor Provost also scored.
MASSENA 6, LANCASTER 2
Trysen Sunday scored three goals to send the Red Raiders (5-4) past Lancaster of Section 6 (Buffalo area) in the Mark Tyo Tournament in Massena.
Owen Converse, Chris Marasco and Zack Barney also scored for Massena.
SHENENDEHOWA 6, CANTON 1
Reid Doyle scored a shorthanded goal for the Golden Bears (7-4) in a loss to Shenendehowa of Section 2 (Albany area) in the other game of the Mark Tyo Tournament.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 7, BEEKMANTOWN 2
Sophia Prentice scored three goals for the Red Raiders (8-2-1) in a nonleague win over host Beekmantown.
Brooke Terry scored twice for Massena and Ella Matejcik and Bella Cromie added single goals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALMON RIVER 47, HAMMOND 30
Hawi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (5-7) with 18 points in a nonleague win over the Red Devils in Hammond.
Charles Aldrich added 13 points for the Shamrocks. Logan Jones scored 11 points for Hammond (1-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 37, St. REGIS FALLS 19
Hailey Marcellus tallied nine points to send Madrid-Waddington (12-1, 5-0) past the Saints in an NAC East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Autumn Cox scored 10 points for the Saints (2-7, 2-4)
COLTON-PIERREPONT 45, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 30
Landree Chamberlain scored 13 points for the Colts (7-3, 4-2) in an East Division won over Brushton-Moira in Colton.
Kyla Phelan led the Panthers (6-7, 3-6) with 12 points. Teagan Phalen and Emma Russell both added 10 points for Brushton-Moira.
CANTON 73, POTSDAM 32
Ava Hoy picked up 25 points and Maddie Hoy added 18 as the Golden Bears (5-6, 4-3) defeated Potsdam in a Central Division game in Canton.
Salwa Hmyene led the Sandstoners (3-6, 1-5) with 20 points.
WRESTLING
MASSENA 30, OFA 24
Roy Gamble won the 285-pound match in a pin to lead Massena (4-1) past the Blue Devils in an NAC match at Ogdensburg.
Bradley Wall (118) and Adam Calton (160) won by pin for OFA (1-6).
