FORT COVINGTON — Mason Cree scored six goals to lead the Salmon River boys lacrosse team to a 16-4 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Sebastian Laughing added three goals and four assists for the Shamrocks (13-2 overall and division). Taharihwakohe Lazore, Kade Herne and Parker Thompson all scored two goals for Salmon River.
Ryan Rutley led Potsdam (10-6) with a goal and two assists.
Gabi Taylor and Ava Bouchey each supplied three hits as the Golden Knights (3-6, 3-5) defeated Hammond in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Mikayla Jones led Hammond (9-2, 8-1) with four hits.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 12-4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 9-9
Angelina Favreau picked up four hits in game one and three in game two as Norwood-Norfolk (6-8) split an East Division doubleheader in Madrid.
Makyla Phillips produced two hits in game one and three in game two for the Flyers.
Melissa Martell supplied three hits for the Yellowjackets (7-4) in game two, and Zoey French and Hailie Paquin each added two hits.
David Zuhlsdorf struck out 13 to lead Canton past the Shamrocks (9-2) in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Nate Romano, Luke Wentworth and Gavin Schryver all supplied two hits for Canton (6-6, 6-5).
