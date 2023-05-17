Sackets Harbor softball rallies to edge Alexandria

Sports roundup

FORT COVINGTON — Mason Cree scored six goals to lead the Salmon River boys lacrosse team to a 16-4 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Sebastian Laughing added three goals and four assists for the Shamrocks (13-2 overall and division). Taharihwakohe Lazore, Kade Herne and Parker Thompson all scored two goals for Salmon River.

