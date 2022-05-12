CANTON — Wynter Jock scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Salmon River girls lacrosse team to a 19-3 win over Canton in an Northern Athletic Conference game Thursday.
Jianna Lazore and Joryan Adams both scored four goals for the Shamrocks (10-0 overall).
Canton fell to 9-2 overall, 9-1 division.
OFA 8, HEUVELTON 7
Abby Guasconi and Hannah Costello both scored two goals to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-8-1) past the Bulldogs in an NAC game at Heuvelton.
Raya McGaw led Heuvelton (3-7) with four goals.
MASSENA 13, PLATTSBURGH 2
Hailey LaShomb scored three goals to send Massena past the Hornets (0-11-1) in an NAC game at Plattsburgh.
Jayla Thompson added two goals and an assist for Massena (7-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 11, CANTON 9
Hawi Francis scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks (9-0) past Canton in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Kyden Burns added three goals for Salmon River and Nolan Bombard scored four goals for Canton (7-5, 7-4).
MASSENA 12, PLATTSBURGH 3
Kyden Jacobs scored five goals as the Red Raiders defeated Plattsburgh (3-9) in an NAC game at Massena.
Trysen Sunday added two goals and three assists for Massena (5-5, 3-5).
SOFTBALL
MASSENA 9, ST. LAWRENCE 7
Isabelle Wilson struck out 13 and went 3-for-4, including two triples, to lead Massena (4-6, 4-4) past the Larries in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Hannah Henry went 3-for-4 for the Larries (7-4, 6-4).
GOUVERNEUR 16-25, SALMON RIVER 3-8
Liz Riutta finished with three total hits to lead the Wildcats (8-4, 6-4) to a sweep of Salmon River in a Central Division doubleheader at Gouverneur.
Lexi Devlin and Lia Canell both supplied three hits in game two for Gouverneur.
Lindsey Durant lined two hits in each game for the Shamrocks (1-10, 1-8).
HAMMOND 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Lily Towne, Sydney Tanner and Ava Howie all picked up two hits as the Red Devils (7-5, 6-2) defeated Edwards-Knox in a West Division game at Hammond.
Lily Lottie and Kayleigh Allen finished with two-hit game for Edwards-Knox (8-3, 7-2). Cadey Wheat struck out eight for the Cougars.
HEUVELTON 9, MORRISTOWN 1
Lakan Martin homered to help led Heuvelton past the Green Rockets (4-7, 3-6) in a West Division game at Morristown.
Allison Trathen and Carley Simmons both picked up two hits for the Bulldogs (9-4, 9-0).
CHATEAUGAY 18, COLTON-PIERREPONT 6
Kimberly Dunn went 3-for-4 to help the Bulldogs defeat Colton-Pierrepont (4-5) in an East Division game at Chateaugay.
Rebekah Miller went 3-for-5 for the Bulldogs (8-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 11-6, TUPPER LAKE 5-10
Sam Eurto finished with three total hits, including a triple as Parishville-Hopkinton (2-6) split an East Division doubleheader with the Lumberjacks in Tupper Lake.
Gabby Parker also picked up three hits for the Panthers.
Rachel Sorensen and Shea Arsenault each lined three hits for the Lumberjacks (1-8) in game two.
BASEBALL
LISBON 14, MASSENA 10
Lucas Gravlin produced four hits and drove in five runs to lead the Golden Knights (9-1) past Massena in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Jayden Williams, Ben LaRock and David Pirie all tallied two hits for Lisbon.
Brennin Snyder, Carter Firnstein and Chris Kucipak picked up two hits for Massena (6-4).
SALMON RIVER 6-3, GOUVERNEUR 5-2
The Shamrocks used late-inning dramatics in both games to sweep Gouverneur (5-5, 5-4) in a Central Division doubleheader in Fort Covington.
Ryan Oakes won game one for Salmon River (8-4, 8-1) with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Luke Miller with the winning run.
Salmon River scored three runs in the top of the sixth to win game two.
Rick Chatland lined three hits for Salmon River in the opener.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 119 1/2, MALONE 109 1/2
Maddie Dinneen won three events to send the Flyers (3-0) past Malone in an NAC meet at Norwood.
Dinneen won the 400-meter hurdles, 1,500 and 3,000.
Adyson King won the 200 and 400 for Malone (2-2).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
MALONE 122, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 84
Four athletes won two events for Malone in an NAC win over the Flyers (2-1) in Norwood.
Spencer Rabideau won the 100 and 200 for the Huskies (2-2). Watson Chodat (800, 1,600), Aiden Langdon (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and John Poirier (long jump, triple jump) also won two events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.