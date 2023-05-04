POTSDAM — The Potsdam baseball team rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to knock off Malone, 4-3, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Adam Cook singled and drove in two runs for Potsdam (4-3 overall and division).
Charlie Rossner singled and stole a base for the Sandstoners.
Jordan Perry went 2-for-4 for the Huskies (4-1).
MASSENA 3, CANTON 2
Conner Eastwood allowed just one hit and struck out seven as the Red Raiders (2-5, 2-3) defeated Canton at a Central Division game in Massena.
Jake Firnstein, Chris Marasco and Luc Eddy picked up hits for Massena.
Zadok Roiger recorded the hit for Canton (2-3) and drove in two runs.
HEUVELTON 23, MORRISTOWN 2
Brandon Pray went 4-for-4 as the Bulldogs defeated Morristown (0-5) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Jakob Ladouceur went 3-for-3 for Heuvelton (3-4, 3-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 11, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Gavin Walrath and Caleb Murcray each produced two hits for the Demons (2-1) in a win over Edwards-Knox (1-4) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
SOFTBALL
HAMMOND 7, HEUVELTON 0
Sydney Tanner struck out eight, threw a shutout and added two hits for Hammond in a West Division win over the Bulldogs (1-2) in Heuvelton.
Zoey Cunningham and Karissa Donnelly each picked up two hits for Hammond (6-1) and Addison Graveline homered.
GOUVERNEUR 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Rylnn Martin-McIntyre, Jadian Youngs and Kendra Ashley all produced two hits for the Wildcats (3-2) in a Central Division win over St. Lawrence Central in Gouverneur.
Rylee Daoust and Raegan Grant picked up two hits for the Larries (4-4, 4-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 9, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Four goals from Tegan Frederick sent Ogdensburg Free Academy past the Colts (2-9) in an NAC game in South Colton.
Aidan O’Neil added three goals for OFA (8-3).
SALMON RIVER 19, PLATTSBURGH 2
Tekokwirathe Barreiro scored five goals with two assists as the Shamrocks defeated Plattsburgh (2-9) in an NAC game at Fort Covington.
Mason Cree tossed in three goals for Salmon River (9-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CANTON SWEEPS
Caleb Young won the 100 meters, 200 and 400 to lead Canton (5-0) to a 174-35 win over Madrid-Waddington (0-4) and a 158-70 victory over OFA in an NAC double-dual meet in Madrid.
OFA (3-5) defeated the Yellowjackets 130-50.
Noah Gendebien added wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 for Canton.
MASSENA WINS TWO
Wyatt Monroe won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump to send Massena (4-1) to a 153 1/2-61 1/2 win over Salmon River (0-6) and a 130-91 triumph over host Malone.
Watson Chodat led the Huskies (3-2) with wins in the 800 and 1,600.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
GOLDEN BEARS SWEEP
Stella Shipman led Canton (4-1) with wins in the 100 hurdles and triple jump as the Golden Bears beat host Madrid-Waddington 158-98 and OFA 176-113 in a double-dual meet in Madrid.
OFA (4-4) defeated the Yellowjackets 132 1/2-106 1/2.
Kaitlyn Putnman won the 100 and discus for Madrid-Waddington (0-4).
MASSENA SPLITS
The Red Raiders (1-4) defeated Salmon River 87-72 but fell 164-49 to Malone in Fort Covington.
Makenna Manson led the Shamrocks (0-6) with wins in the 100, 200 and long jump. Krissy Oakes added victories in the 1,500 and triple jump.
Ellie LeRoy won the 400 and high jump for Malone (4-1) and MaKenna Monette captured the shot put and discus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.