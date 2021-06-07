CANTON — The Section 10 baseball and softball playoffs start today and champions in all four classes will be determined by Saturday evening.
The top seeds in baseball are Massena (Class A), Gouverneur (Class B), Lisbon (Class C) and Heuvelton (Class D).
Softball’s top seeds are Massena (Class A), Canton (Class B), Norwood-Norfolk (Class C) and Heuvelton (Class D).
There will be three championship games Friday. Massena and Malone will meet for the baseball Class A title at 5 p.m. at Salmon River. The same teams will meet for the softball title also at 5 p.m. at Salmon River. Canton will host the Class B softball title game at 5 p.m. Friday.
Baseball will crown three champions Saturday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The Class C game will begin at 10 a.m. Class B will play at noon and Class D will play at 2 p.m.
There are also two softball title games set for OFA on Saturday. The Class C game will start at 10 a.m. and Class D at noon.
There will be an overall championship for baseball and softball the following week consisting of the four class champions.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 17, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy combined to hold Norwood-Norfolk to two hits and produced two hits themselves as Canton beat Norwood-Norfolk in a nonleague play Monday at Canton.
Alguire struck out five and went 2-for-3 for Canton (17-2 overall). Hoy went 2-for-4.
K.J. Belmore went 2-for-3 for the Flyers (12-4).
EDWARDS-KNOX 5, HERMON-DEKALB 4
Lucy Frary singled to drive in Cadey Wheat with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Cougars (8-4) edged Hermon-DeKalb in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game.
Wheat struck out 10 while Bri Grant struck out 11 for the Demons (6-7, 6-6). Wheat finished with two hits. Rylie Hale finished with three hits for the Demons.
BASEBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 5
Thomas Hopsicker, Brendan Bombard and Nicholas Tebo all lined three hits as Norwood-Norfolk (9-4, 8-2) beat the Panthers in an East Division game at Brushton.
Dawson White and Justin Martin both picked up two hits for the Panthers (10-1, 9-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 18, MORRISTOWN 7
Logan Cordova, Brody VanBuren and Kaden Kingston homered for the Yellowjackets (7-7, 4-6) in a West Division game at Madrid.
Kingston finished with three hits for Madrid-Waddington.
Kade Marshall lined two hits for Morristown (1-8).
MALONE 13, SALMON RIVER 12
Jordan Perry and Eli Race both finished with four hits to lead the Huskies (7-6, 7-5) past Salmon River in a Central Division game at Malone.
Chase Lewis, Caiden Cartier and Luke Miller all picked up three hits for Salmon River (5-7).
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 13, PLATTSBURGH 3
Drew Costello and Eli Bullock each scored four goals as the Blue Devils beat Plattsburgh (1-10) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg. Tegan Frederick added two goals for OFA (5-7).
MASSENA 15, ST. LAWRENCE 12
Tehokwirathe Barriero and Treyton Sunday scored four goals as the Red Raiders (6-5) beat St. Lawrence Central in an NAC game at Massena.
Zach LaBarge scored three goals for Massena. Jayden Ashley led the Larries (7-5) with five goals and Zach Strawzer added three.
