OGDENSBURG — Dylan Sovie went 4-for-5 to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy baseball team to a 20-10 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Brandon Bernard and Chase Rozler led Potsdam (3-3 overall and division) with two hits apiece.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 11, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Avery Zenger struck out 11 and lined three hits to lead Parishville-Hopkinton past Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Parishville.
Jon Snell and Julien Wenzel both drove in three runs for the Panthers (5-0).
Jack Bailey doubled for Madrid-Waddington (2-4).
LISBON 14, EDWARDS-KNOX 4
Lucas Gravlin struck out seven for the Golden Knights in a West Division win over the Cougars (1-3) in Lisbon.
Cooper Rutherford and Isaiah White both produced two hits for Lisbon (4-0).
CHATEAUGAY 7, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3
Rebekah Miller and Victoria Titus each delivered two hits to lead the Bulldogs (4-0) past the Panthers (3-3) in an East Division game in Brushton.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 15, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5
Lillan Todd, Kendall Thompson and Zoey French all supplied two hits for Madrid-Waddington (4-1) in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton (0-5) in Parishville.
Three hits from Lily Lottie helped the Cougars (3-1) defeat the Golden Knights in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Adia Richards and Ava Bouchey both lined two hits for Lisbon (0-3).
CANTON 21, salmon river 0
Sydnee Francis went 3-for-4 and stole three bases to lead the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks (1-3) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Tessa Alguire, Hadley Alguire, Katie Metcalf, Courtney Peters and Maddie Mitchell each added two hits for Canton (6-1, 6-0).
Noelani Wilson tallied three hits, including a double, as the Red Raiders (3-5, 3-3) defeated the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Alyx St. Hilaire led Malone (3-5, 3-3) with three hits. Grace St. Mary, Grace McClain and Vail St. Hilaire all added two hits.
