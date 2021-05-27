MALONE — Logan Spaulding threw a five-hitter through six innings as the Malone baseball team defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy, 8-3, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Spaulding struck out four and walked two against the Blue Devils (0-9). Patrick Poupore pitched the seventh.
Brady Hopkinson knocked in two runs for the Huskies (5-5, 5-4). Keegan McArdle, Dominic St. Hilaire, Jordan Perry and Harrison Hungerford each added one RBI.
GOUVERNEUR 1-7, SALMON RIVER 0-2
Jared Wilson threw a two-hit shutout in the first game and Gouverneur wrapped up the sweep with a win in the second game in the Central Division doubleheader at Gouverneur.
Kyle Gaumes singled and scored the game’s only run in the first game in the first inning for the Wildcats (10-1, 8-1).
Zack Durant supplied a double for Salmon River in the second game (4-5, 4-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 12, CHATEAUGAY 2 (5)
Hayden Perkins and Hadden Depaw each singled and drove in a run as the Larries topped the Bulldogs (0-9) in an NAC East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Wade Smith struck out nine to get the win for St. Lawrence (3-8, 3-7).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 14, POTSDAM 8
Noah Dominy doubled three times and plated five runs as the Flyers earned a nonleague win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Robert Voss added three RBIs for Norwood-Norfolk (8-3). William Roda crushed a solo home run for Potsdam (4-8).
SOFTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 23, SALMON RIVER 10
Raelin Burns hit a two-run single as part of an 11-run sixth inning as the Wildcats pulled away from the Shamrocks in an NAC Central game at Fort Covington.
Katelyn Clancy added a two-RBI double for Gouverneur (4-9, 4-8).
Mia Leroux hit a bases-clearing double for Salmon River (0-11).
n In other action, Norwood-Norfolk beat Potsdam, 18-16, in nonleague play.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CANTON 73.66, MASSENA 58.33
Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley each won three events as the Golden Bears beat the Red Raiders in Northern Athletic Conference action at Massena.
Lyndaker won 800 and 3,200 meters, while Finley took wins in the 1,600 relay and 1,600 for Canton (5-0). Lyndaker and Finley teamed up on the 3,200 relay for the Golden Bears.
Ryan DeShane took the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump for Massena (3-2).
POTSDAM WINS PAIR
Skye Crocker and Ansen Herrick each placed first in three events as Potsdam beat both Norwood-Norfolk and Clifton-Fine in an NAC tri-meet in Norwood.
Crocker earned wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay, while Herrick took victories in the long jump, triple jump and shot put for Potsdam (7-0).
Owen Hess (200 and 1,600 relay) and Clayton Reed (high jump and 1,600) helped the Flyers (3-3) top the Eagles (0-12).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
CANTON 74, MASSENA 47
Julia Bessette and Claire Craig were each three-time winners as the Golden Bears topped the Red Raiders in an NAC meet at Massena.
Bessette got wins in the 800 meters, 1,500 and 3,200 relay, while Craig captured the 100 hurdles, long jump and 400 relay for Canton (2-3).
Mya McSurdy took victories in the 100, 200 and 400 for Massena (2-3).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK SWEEPS
Maddie Dinneen got wins in the 400, 800 and 1,600 as Norwood-Norfolk (6-0) beat both Potsdam and Clifton-Fine in a tri-way meet in Norwood.
Luca Pecora (100 and triple jump) and (400 and 1,600 relay) won twice for Potsdam (6-1) as it topped Clifton-Fine (0-12).
