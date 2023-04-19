BRASHER FALLS — Josh Allen, Tyler Bethel and Connor Provost all scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence Central boys lacrosse team to a 9-1 win over Colton-Pierrepont in an Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
The Larries improved to 1-1 overall and in divisional play. Cody Francis scored for the Colts (1-4).
Olivia Francey scored four goals to send the Golden Bears (2-1) past Ogdensburg Free Academy in an NAC game at Canton.
Abby Guasconi led the Blue Devils (3-1) with two goals.
HERMON-DEKALB 22, EDWARDS-KNOX 12
Caleb Murray supplied three hits for the Demons in a win over Edwards-Knox in the West Division opener for both teams in Russell.
Gavin Walrath and Noah McDonald each added two hits for the Demons.
Kyle Reif lined three hits for the Cougars.
Zoey Cunningham went 3-for-4, including a home run, to lead the Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) past Heuvelton in a West Division game at Hammond.
Mikayla Jones went 4-for-4 for the Red Devils. Sydney Tanner, Isabelle Woodcock and Ava Howie all added two hits.
Carley Simmons lined two hits for Heuvelton (0-1).
CHATEAUGAY 21, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Avery McDonald threw a one-hitter to lead the Bulldogs past Parishville-Hopkinton in the East Division opener for each team in Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan and Vicki Titus both supplied three hits for Chateaugay.
TUPPER LAKE 30, MADRID-WADDINGTON 6
Taylor Stoll reached base all six times she came to the plate and finished with three hits to lead Tupper Lake past the Yellowjackets in the East Division opener for each team in Madrid.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.