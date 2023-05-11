SOUTH COLTON — Zach Strawser and Charlie Dow both scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence Central boys lacrosse team to a 7-2 win over Colton-Pierrepont in an Northern Athletic Conference game Thursday.
The Larries improved to 5-8, while the Colts dipped to 2-12.
Isaac LaRock went 4-for-5 and drove in four runs to lead Lisbon (10-0) past the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Armando Lazaoro went 3-for-5 for Lisbon.
Peyton Donnelly went 2-for-2 for Morristown (2-7).
Jared Rollins, Evan Collette and Jade Cook all produced two hits as Salmon River defeated the Blue Devils (1-6) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Salmon River improved to 7-1.
HAMMOND 19, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Sydney Tanner struck out 11 to shut out the Demons (0-6, 0-5) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Tanner also lined three hits and drove in four runs for Hammond (9-1, 8-0). Bailey Wright added two hits.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 21, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2
Aryiah Clark supplied four hits as Brushton-Moira defeated host Parishville-Hopkinton (2-9) in an East Division game.
Addisyn Mitchell and Olivia Bobbie both picked up two hits for Brushton-Moira (6-3).
TUPPER LAKE 8, COLTON-PIERREPONT 7
Rachel Sorensen supplied two hits and scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning on an error to lead Tupper Lake (7-3) past the Colts in an East Division game at South Colton.
Addie Brown added two hits for the Lumberjacks.
Skylar Thomann led the Colts (5-5) with two hits.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.