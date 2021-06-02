FORT COVINGTON — Carey Terrance scored six goals to lead the Salmon River boys lacrosse team to a 17-3 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Stone Chubb added three goals for the Shamrocks (9-1 overall and division). Kahentaienni Thompson, Kata Elijah and Mason Cree all scored twice.
OFA fell to 3-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
HEUVELTON 13, OFA 10
Emma Lafaver scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs (1-10) past Heuvelton in an NAC game in Heuvelton.
Caidence Durant scored three goals for Heuvelton.
Paige Merz scored four goals and Hannah Costello added three for OFA (1-11).
BASEBALL
CANTON 9, SALMON RIVER 4
Scotty Ahlfeld supplied three hits as Canton beat the Shamrocks (4-6) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Tanner Hazelton added two hits for Canton (4-6).
GOUVERNEUR SWEEPS OFA
Jared Wilson struck out 12 in game one as Gouverneur (12-1, 11-1) defeated the Blue Devils 4-1 and 7-0 in a Central Division doubleheader in Ogdensburg.
Mitchel McCarthy added two hits for OFA (0-11).
MASSENA 12, MALONE 1
Chris Paige, Brendan Finnegan and Brennin Snyder all produced two hits as the Red Raiders (10-2) beat Malone in a Central Division game in Massena.
Logan Spaulding went 2-for-3 for Malone (5-6, 5-5).
SOFTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 23, POTSDAM 5
Rylee Daoust picked up three hits as St. Lawrence Central (8-6, 7-6) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Gracie Lalonde added two hits for the Larries.
Karley Green led Potsdam (3-14, 1-12) with two hits.
OFA 11, GOUVERNEUR 8
Emily Farrand and Emma LaBeau each went 4-for-4 to lead OFA (8-6) past the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Gabrielle Morley and Paige Pinkerton both added three this for the Blue Devils.
Elizabeth Riutta and Alexis Devlin both went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats (4-10, 4-9).
MASSENA 8, MALONE 1
Caitlyn Reed struck out 15 and went 2-for-3 to lead Massena past the Huskies (10-3) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Jalyn Cook went 4-for-4 for Massena (10-3) and Elizabeth Rogers also picked up two hits.
HEUVELTON 17, HARRISVILLE 0
Chasity Johnson threw a five-inning perfect game and struck out seven as Heuvelton beat the Pirates (2-9, 2-7) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Molly Williams lined two hits, including a home run, for Heuvelton (10-3, 9-1). Allison Trathen, Kathryn Cunningham and Dakota West all added two hits.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 20, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 16
Annie Basford lined three hits, including a home run, as the Yellowjackets (6-7, 6-5) defeated Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in Madrid.
Caeleigh Burke lined four hits for Madrid-Waddington.
Sam Eurto led the Panthers (2-9) with three hits.
CHATEAUGAY 28, TUPPER LAKE 1
Avery McDonald struck out nine for the Bulldogs (8-3) in an East Division win over Tupper Lake in Chateaugay.
Tupper Lake fell to 0-10.
