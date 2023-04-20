Sandy Creek softball defeats Thousand Islands

Sports roundup

BRASHER FALLS — Hadley Alguire, Ava Hoy and Tessa Alguire combined on a one-hitter as the Canton softball team defeated St. Lawrence Central, 16-0, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.

Tessa Alguire pitched the final inning and went 2-for-4, including two stolen bases, for Canton (2-1 overall, 2-0 division).

