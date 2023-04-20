BRASHER FALLS — Hadley Alguire, Ava Hoy and Tessa Alguire combined on a one-hitter as the Canton softball team defeated St. Lawrence Central, 16-0, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Tessa Alguire pitched the final inning and went 2-for-4, including two stolen bases, for Canton (2-1 overall, 2-0 division).
Hadley Alguire threw the first two innings and went 2-for-4, and Hoy pitched two innings.
Katie Metcalf, Maya Thomas and Courtney Peters all added two hits for Canton.
St. Lawrence Central fell to 1-1.
Brooke Barr produced two hits, including a triple, to lead the Blue Devils past Potsdam (0-1) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Delia Hooper also lined two hits for Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-0).
Adam Cook struck out nine to lead the Sandstoners past OFA (0-2) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Charlie Rossner drove in two runs for the Sandstoners (1-1). Nicholi Ramsdell supplied two hits for OFA.
SALMON RIVER 12, MASSENA 2
Luke Miller tripled for Salmon River in a Central Division win over the Red Raiders (0-2) in Massena.
Chase Lewis doubled for the Shamrocks (2-0).
SALMON RIVER 15, MASSENA 3
Joryan Adams and Azalea Lazore both scored five goals for the Shamrocks (3-0) in a win over Massena (2-2) in Fort Covington.
Emma Fields led the Sandstoners (4-0) with six goals in a win over OFA in Potsdam.
Keegan McGaheran scored four goals and Katherine Ewy added three for Potsdam.
Mia Jeneault, Jaedyn Awan and Ella Ramsdell all scored twice for OFA (3-2).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.