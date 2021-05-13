MALONE — Natalie Warner finished with two hits, including a triple, to lead the Canton softball team to a 6-2 win over Malone in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Hadley Alguire struck out five for Canton (8-1 overall, 5-0 division).
Ryleigh McCauley struck out 12 and hit a two-run home run for the Huskies (5-1).
OFA 5, GOUVERNEUR 4
Bailey Friot, Abigail Raven and Gabrielle Morley all produced two hits for the Blue Devils (4-2) in a Central Division win over Gouverneur (2-4, 2-3) in Ogdensburg.
HAMMOND 9, HARRISVILLE 0
Sydney Tanner threw a three-hit shutout and struck out eight as Hammond (5-1 4-0) beat the Pirates (1-4) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 23, TUPPER LAKE 4
Kennadey Hebert went 5-for-5 and struck out nine as the Panthers defeated Tupper Lake (0-5) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Emma St. Mary, Bailey Traynor and Summer Mayville all supplied four hits for the Panthers (2-0).
POTSDAM 12, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Taylor Benda struck out six to send the Sandstoners (1-5) past Madrid-Waddington in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Karley Green supplied three hits for Potsdam. Megan Burwell and Keli Kingston both lined two hits for the Yellowjackets (2-2).
BASEBALL
MORRISTOWN 25, MADRID-WADDINGTON 15
Kade Marshall homered and drove in six tuns to send the Green Rockets past Madrid-Waddington (3-3, 2-3) in a West Division game at Morristown.
Tristin Simmons and Macaulay Ritchie also homered for Morristown (1-3).
Tanor Harvey picked up two hits for Madrid-Waddington.
HEUVELTON 11, HERMON-DEKALB 4
Jordan Sawyer supplied three hits for the Bulldogs in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (0-3) in Heuvelton.
Jed Crayford and Adam Calton both added two hits for Heuvelton (4-1).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 15, TUPPER LAKE 5
Gavin Allen went 4-for-4 for the Panthers (3-0) in an East Division win over Tupper Lake in Brushton.
Dawson White went 3-for-4 and Justin Kennedy went 2-for-3.
Griffin Shaheen homered for the Lumberjacks (2-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 14, CHATEAUGAY 2
Wade Smith threw a no-hitter and struck out nine to send St. Lawrence Central past the Bulldogs (0-1) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Josh Lyon went 3-for-3 for the Larries (1-3).
MALONE 13, OFA 3
Harrison Hungerford went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as Malone (2-2) beat the Blue Devils in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Logan Spaulding and Brock Spaulding each added two hits.
Corbin Durham led the Blue Devils (0-4) with two hits.
CANTON 21, POTSDAM 11
Scotty Ahfeld produced three hits and drove in seven runs as Canton (1-3) beat the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Gavin Thompson and Tanner Hazelton both added three hits for Canton.
William Roda and Adam DiMarco lined two hits for Potsdam (2-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 16, MASSENA 4
Etta Coburn led Canton (5-1, 5-0) with seven goals and three assists in an NAC win over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Haley Stevenson scored four goals for Canton and Hannah Reed added three.
Jeanelle Burke led Massena (4-1) with one goals and two assists.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 59, SALMON RIVER 33
Owen Haas won the 200 meters, 400 and triple jump to lead Norwood-Norfolk past the Shamrocks (0-2) in an NAC meet in Fort Covington.
Ryan Lashomb won the 100 and high jump and Collin Bromley won the shot put and discus for the Flyers (1-0).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 113, SALMON RIVER 14
Maddie Dinneen led the Flyers (1-0) with wins in the 400, 800 and 1,500 in an NAC meet in Fort Covington.
Sydney Daniels (100, 200), Sharon Colbert (3,000, 100 hurdles), Emma Wells (high jump, triple jump) and Madelyn Elliot (shot put, discus) all won two events for the Flyers.
Salmon River fell to 0-3.
