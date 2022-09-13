HEUVELTON — Isaiah White scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Lisbon boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday.
White scored the first goal of the game in the eighth minute for Lisbon (2-0 overall and division). He assisted on a goal from Cooper Rutherford in the 29th minute.
Caleb Richardson made six saves to shut out the Bulldogs (1-2-1, 1-1).
MORRISTOWN 4, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Cameron Toland scored twice as the Green Rockets defeated the Demons (0-3) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Jarrod Young and Javen Joanette also scored for Morristown (2-1, 1-0). David White scored for the Demons.
Kade Cook scored three goals and assisted on another as the Shamrocks defeated the Huskies (0-5, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Caiden Cartier and Evan Collette also scored for the Shamrocks (3-1, 2-0).
HARRISVILLE 1, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Liam Winters scored on a pass from Tanner Sullivan gave the Pirates a win over the Vikings (1-4) in a nonleague game in Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan made 11 saves for the Pirates (3-1).
CHATEAUGAY 3, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Liv Cook produced two goals to send the Bulldogs past the Colts (2-1, 1-1) in an East Division game in South Colton.
Irelynn LaPlante added a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (3-0).
Kaelyn Morgan made three saves for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Three goals from Jocelyn Moreau sent the Larries (3-0-1) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Bailey Warren scored for the Panthers (1-4, 1-2).
ST. REGIS FALLS 4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kendra Richardson scored all four goals as the Saints defeated the Panthers (1-2) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Cameryn Doe assisted on two goals for the Saints (1-2-1).
Kaitlyn Redfern and Skyler Sanderson both won two events as the host Golden Bears defeated the Raiders (0-2) for the program’s 121st straight win against NAC competition.
Redfern won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for Canton (2-0). Sanderson won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Sharon Colbert finished 2 minutes, 32 seconds ahead of second-place teammate Madison Carista to lead Norwood-Norfolk to an 18-41 win over Canton and a win over an incomplete team from host Potsdam in the NAC opener.
Canton also defeated the Sandstoners.
Rachel Hewey finished third and Allie Snell was fourth for the Flyers.
Bennett Schmitt finished fifth for Canton.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK WINS TWICE
Lance Bradley finished first to lead the Flyers to a 21-34 win over Canton and a 17-39 win over host Potsdam on the NAC’s opening day.
Canton defeated Potsdam 20-37.
Anthony Fiacco finished second for the Flyers, followed by Logan Bradley. Dan Armendariz-Huang finished fourth for Canton.
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Katelyn Benham scored 10 points and added 16 assists to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-4, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of the Panthers (0-3) in an East Division match in Massena.
Ella Murtagh scored 23 points for Massena (2-0). Sydney Cardinal led the Red Raiders with six kills.
