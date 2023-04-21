OGDENSBURG — Isabelle Wilson produced two hits and struck out 15 to lead Massena past Ogdensburg Free Academy 8-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division softball game Friday.
Ainsley Cromie tripled for the Red Raiders (1-2).
OFA dropped to 2-1.
CANTON 7, MALONE 3
Olivia Sero went 3-for-3, including a home run, to lead the Golden Bears past the Huskies (0-2) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Hadley Alguire and Katie Metcalf both went 2-for-3 for Canton (3-1, 3-0) and Ava Hoy struck out 10.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 18, COLTON-PIERREPONT 3
Alaina Armstrong, Lacey Sullivan, Lillian Todd and Zoey French all picked up two hits for the Yellowjackets in an East Division win over Colton-Pierrepont (1-1) in Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington improved to 1-1.
HAMMOND 12, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Sydney Tanner struck out 12 to lead the Red Devils past the Demons (0-1) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Zoey Cunningham lined three hits for Hammond (3-0, 2-0). Addison Graveline and Isabelle Woodcock added two hits for the Red Devils.
Amaya Stransky picked up two hits for the Demons.
HEUVELTON 18, LISBON 3
Chasity Johnson and Carley Simmons both picked up two hits for the Bulldogs (1-1) in a West Division win over Lisbon (0-1) in Heuvelton.
CHATEAUGAY 18, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Avery McDonald led Chateaugay pitching and on offense in an East Division win over the Flyers (0-2) in Norwood.
McDonald struck out 11 for the Bulldogs (2-0) and picked up two hits, including a grand slam.
EDWARDS-KNOX 8, HARRISVILLE 1
Cadey Wheat struck out 15 for Edwards-Knox in a West Division win over the Pirates (0-1) in Harrisville.
Lily Lottie led the Cougars (1-0) with three hits.
brushton-moira 25, parishville-hopkinton 4
Addisyn Mitchell, Kyla Phalen, Summer Mayville, Aryiah Clark and Olivia Bobbie all supplied two hits for the Panthers (2-0) in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton (0-2) in Brushton.
BASEBALL
LISBON 36, MORRISTOWN 3
Isaac LaRock went 4-for-4, including a home run, and drove in eight runs to lead the Golden Knights past the Green Rockets (0-2) in an NAC West Division game in Lisbon.
Mathew Bleau, Lucas Gravlin and Armando Lazoro all picked up four hits for Lisbon (1-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 15, MALONE 3
Charlie Dow, Tyler Bethel, Josh Allen and Merrick Frary all scored three goals to lead St. Lawrence Central to a victory over Malone (0-4) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Malone.
The Larries improved to 2-1.
