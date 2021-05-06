MALONE — Jared Wilson struck out 15 to lead the Gouverneur baseball team to a 5-1 win over Malone in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Kyle Gaumes stole six bases for the Wildcats (1-0 overall and division).
Jordan Perry struck out 11 for the Huskies (0-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 15, HERMON-DEKALB 14
Matt Robinson, Logan Cordova and Luke LePage all produced two hits to send the Yellowjackets (1-1) past the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
It was the season-opener for the Demons.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 15, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Emily Wentworth lined three hits and struck out 13 to send the Golden Bears past the Larries (0-1) in a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Brooke Larrabee picked up two hits, including a home run, for Canton (5-1, 2-0). Natalie Warner also finished with two hits for the Golden Bears.
MALONE 18, GOUVERNEUR 0
Ryleigh McCauley threw a shutout and hit two home runs to send the Huskies past the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Mackenzie Lane went 4-for-5, including a home run, for Malone (3-0).
OFA 19, POTSDAM 4
Ogdensburg Free Academy scored 11 runs in the third inning and went on to beat the Sandstoners (0-2) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Emily Farrand and Paige Pinkerton each supplied three hits for the Blue Devils (1-1).
HAMMOND 8, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Alyvia Crosby picked up two hits as the Red Devils (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Demons in a West Division game in Hammond.
Hanna Gollinger supplied two hits for the Demons (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 8, COLTON-PIERREPONT 4
Caeleigh Burke struck out even to lead the Yellowjackets (2-0) past the Colts in an East Division game in South Colton.
Burke and Annie Basford each added two hits for the Yellowjackets.
Landree Chamberlain led the Colts (0-2) with three hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
POTSDAM 15, OFA 14 (OT)
Hannah Hughes scored in overtime to send the Sandstoners (1-2, 1-1) past the Blue Devils in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Sophie Compeau scored five goals for Potsdam and Kennedy Emerson added four.
Paige Merz led the Blue Devils (0-2) with five goals and Brinley Frederick added four.
SALMON RIVER 23, HEUVELTON 2
Kendall Jock supplied five goals as the Shamrocks (2-0) won an NAC game in Heuvelton. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2.
MASSENA 15, SARA-PLACID 4
Aryssa Hopps finished with four goals and four assists to send the Red Raiders past Sara-Placid (0-2) in an NAC game in Massena.
Kathryn Mayer scored three goals for Massena (2-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WILDCATS TAKE PAIR
Noel LaPierre won the 100-meter dash and the 200 to lead host Gouverneur to two wins in the season-opening meet.
Gouverneur beat OFA 90-46 and Clifton-Fine 103-14.
OFA beat the Eagles 88-18.
Aiden Benzel led Clifton-Fine with wins in the 400 and long jump.
MALONE 98, SALMON RIVER 34
Tye Royal and Jordan Hall each won two events as Malone defeated the host Shamrocks in the opening meet for each squad.
Royal won the 400 and 1,600 and Hall won both hurdles events.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
GOUVERNEUR SWEEPS
Randi Griffith (400, 800) and Meadow Greenhill (100, 200) won two events as host Gouverneur won twice on opening day.
The Wildcats beat OFA 87-44 and Clifton-Fine 112-1. OFA beat the Eagles 85-4.
Caitlin Kelly won the triple jump and high jump for the Blue Devils.
MALONE 102, SALMON RIVER 20
Three Huskies won two events in a season-opening win over Salmon River in Fort Covington.
JoAnne Powers won the 100 and 200. Avery Bannon finished first in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Madison Ansari won the high jump and shot put.
