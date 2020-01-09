POTSDAM — Kole Wright and Eoin Ingersoll both scored two goals to lead the Potsdam boys hockey team to a 6-2 win over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Division I game Wednesday night.
The Sandstoners (2-6-1 overall, 1-1 division) scored the first six goals. Romano Sergi and Will Varney also scored for Potsdam.
Nicholas Linstad and Aidan Aldous scored for Massena (5-3, 3-1).
OFA 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Kelson Hooper made 35 saves to send Ogdensburg Free Academy past the Flyers (4-3, 3-2) in a Division II game in Norfolk.
Jack Mills and Nolan O’Donnell scored for OFA (4-4-1, 2-3).
SALMON RIVER 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Cobie Cree and Ethan Moulton both scored one goal and assisted on another as the Shamrocks (3-4, 2-2) beat the Larries in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
Steve Chubb also scored for Salmon River. Kade Hayes scored for St. Lawrence Central (4-5, 2-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 67, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 60
Logan Bassett tallied 21 points and Eli Russell supplied 15 to send the Panthers (6-3, 3-2) past the Flyers in an East Division game in Brushton.
Cole Perreta led Norwood-Norfolk (8-2, 3-2) with 17 points. Luke Allen scored 16 and Nichalos Burke added 10.
WRESTLING
CANTON 51, MASSENA 34
Nickolas Western (120 pounds), Rocco Ferriero (132), Randy Clifford (145) and Connor House (195) won by pin as the Golden Bears (3-1) defeated the Red Raiders in Massena.
Ethan Donnelly (138) and Preston Guynup (220) won by pin for Massena (1-2).
