SOUTH COLTON — Cody Schweinberg scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute as the Madrid-Waddington boys soccer team edged Colton-Pierrepont, 1-0, in an Northern Athletic Conference East game Friday.
Trent Lashua collected three saves for Madrid-Waddington (6-3, 6-2).
Aiden Knight turned aside eight shots for Colton-Pierrepont (6-2, 5-2).
CHATEAUGAY 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Jonah McDonald scored a pair of goals as the Bulldogs blanked the Flyers for an NAC West victory at Norfolk.
Logan Secore and Walker Martin accounted for the other goals for Chateaugay (6-3-1, 5-2-1).
Connor Paige made eight stops for Norwood-Norfolk (1-8, 1-7).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Peyton Snell converted a penalty kick as Parishville-Hopkinton held off Brushton-Moira in NAC East play at Parishville.
Jon Snell and Brendan Phippen each chipped in goals for Parishville-Hopkinton (6-2, 6-1).
Edmund Collins notched both goals for Brushton-Moira (5-5, 4-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
GOUVERNEUR 3, HEUVELTON 1
Laney Smith tallied a goal and assisted on another as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs in an NAC interdivisional game in Gouverneur.
Bree Drake and Verena Turnwald added a goal each for Gouverneur (6-1-1, 6-0-1).
Bella Doyle scored a goal for Heuvelton (3-5-1, 3-5).
SWIMMING
MALONE 60, MASSENA 33
Madison West won the 100 and 200 freestyles to help the Huskies (3-1, 3-0) knock off Massena (2-2) in an NAC meet in Malone.
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Mackenzie Lane scored 18 points as Malone produced a 26-24, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of the Panthers (0-9, 0-5) in Brushton.
Alex Secore added 11 points and seven kills for Malone (3-1, 3-0).
Brynn LaPage led the Panthers with six points.
