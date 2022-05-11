GOUVERNEUR — David Zuhlsdorf threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 10 to lead the Canton baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Gouverneur in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Erich Zuhlsdorf, David’s twin, lined three hits for Canton (9-2 overall, 6-1 division). Scotty Ahlfeld and Daven LaFaver each supplied two hits.
Gouverneur fell to 5-3 and 5-2.
MASSENA 10, POTSDAM 0
Brennin Snyder allowed just one hit and struck out nine as the Red Raiders defeated the Sandstoners (3-8, 1-7) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Brendan Finnegan, Brennin Snyder and Chris Marasco all picked up two hits for Massena (6-3, 5-3).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 14, ST. REGIS FALLS 3
Lawson Snell and Kade Hayes each finished with two hits as the Panthers (7-0) defeated the Saints (0-8) in an East Division game in Parishville.
SOFTBALL
CHATEAUGAY 7-14, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6-4
Kaelyn Morgan picked up three hits in game two as Chateaugay (7-1) swept an East Division doubleheader against Norwood-Norfolk (5-4, 4-3) in Norwood.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 15, ST. REGIS FALLS 14
Natalie Snell and Sam Eurto both finished with three hits as the Panthers (1-5) edged the Saints in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kendra Richardson and Sydney Clark both enjoyed three-hit games for the Saints (1-4).
HERMON-DEKALB 18, HARRISVILLE 9
Rylie Hale struck out 14 to send Hermon-DeKalb past Harrisville (0-11, 0-7) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Hanna Gollinger, Madisyn Wright and Olivia Sharpe all supplied two hits for the Demons (2-9, 2-7).
CANTON 10, GOUVERNEUR 7
Hadley Alguire struck out eight and tallied three hits as the Golden Bears defeated the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Cate DeCoteau also produced three hits for Canton (11-0, 7-0).
Liz Riutta lined two hits for Gouverneur (6-3, 4-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 16, PLATTSBURGH 1
Hawi Francis registered five goals and four assists as the Shamrocks beat the Hornets (3-7) in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Kyden Burns also scored five goals for Salmon River (8-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 7, MASSENA 4
Vivian Coburn scored two goals and assisted on three to lead the Golden Bears (9-1, 9-0) past the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Massena.
Kat Mayer and Jayla Thompson scored two goals for Massena (6-2).
SALMON RIVER 26, PLATTSBURGH 3
Ariyah LaFrance and Wynter Jock each scored five goals to send the Shamrocks (9-0) past the Hornets (0-10-1) in an NAC game in Plattsburgh.
