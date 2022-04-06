CANTON — Dave Zuhlsdorf started the Canton baseball season in style by pitching a no-hitter as the Golden Bears beat Edwards-Knox 10-0 in a five-inning, nonleague opener for each team Wednesday.
Zuhlsforf struck out 12.
Sam Roiger, Daven LaFaver and Gavin Thompson all produced two hits for Canton.
SALMON RIVER 1, MASSENA 0
Caiden Cartier and Kade Cook combined to no-hit the Red Raiders (0-1) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Cartier struck out 17 and had to be removed due to pitching-count rules before the final Massena batter came to the plate.
Cartier also scored the only run for the Shamrocks (1-1 overall, 1-0 division)
SOFTBALL
CANTON 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Golden Bears past the Larries (0-1) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Alguire also produced two hits and drove in two runs for Canton. Hoy struck out eight in four innings.
Lucy DeCoteau also produced two hits.
MASSENA 21, SALMON RIVER 10
Ainsley Cromie produced three hits, including a grand slam and a double, as the Red Raiders defeated the Shamrocks in the Central Division opener for both teams in Fort Covington.
Lindsey Durant went 2-for-4 for the Shamrocks.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 18, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8
Claire Durant led the Panthers with two hits in the East Division opener for both teams in Brushton.
Hannah Dominy supplied two hits for the Flyers.
HEUVELTON 9, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Katie Cunningham and Mikayla Ritchie both lined two hits to send the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) past the Demons in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Hailey Brabaw supplied two hits for Hermon-DeKalb (0-1).
LISBON 16, MADRID-WADDINGTON 11
Rachel LaRock produced four hits, including a triple and home run, to send the Golden Knights past the Yellowjackets in the nonleague opener for each team in Lisbon.
Caeleigh Burke, Erika Bates and Zoe Taylor all drilled two hits for Madrid-Waddington.
