CANTON — After the first two innings it looked like the Canton softball team might put Malone away early via the 15-run rule.
But the Huskies finished strong and wound up losing 13-5 in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday afternoon.
Canton (10-0 overall, 6-0 division) led 9-0 by the end of the second inning.
“We got a bunch of runs early and then we got a little complacent,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “Toward the end we started hitting it again.”
The Golden Bears took advantage of Malone mistakes in the first two innings to build the large lead.
Canton scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, capitalizing on two hits, three errors, three walks and a wild pitch. The big hits in the first were a triple by pitcher Ava Hoy and a double by third baseman Olivia Sero.
The Golden Bears added four more runs in the second inning on just one hit. Malone (1-4) made one error, walked three and threw two more wild pitches.
“From the third inning on it was a little bit more competitive,” Malone coach Terry Collins said. “Errors were very costly the first two innings. (Canton) has an excellent pitching staff. They are very fast.”
Starting in the bottom of the third inning, the Huskies switched to pitcher Mackenzie Lane, who has dealt with some injury issues this season. Lane held Canton scoreless for three innings as Malone cut the deficit to 9-5 before Canton produced four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lane gave up three hits in her first three innings and struck out the side in the third.
Canton frustrated the Huskies on offense behind its pitching tandem of Ava Hoy and Hadley Alguire.
Alguire, who normally starts, came in relief Friday after pitching six innings Thursday in a win at Lowville.
Hoy was hard to hit, striking out 10 in four innings. She got out of jams in the second, third and fourth innings, giving up three runs (one earned). In 22 inning, Hoy is averaging 2.4 strikeouts-per inning.
“She was right around the zone the whole time,” Wentworth said of Hoy. “She needs to do a better job getting ahead in the count and making it a lot easier on herself, but she was right around the zone and got herself out of some jams. I thought she did a nice job with that. She throws hard.”
Said Hoy, “I feel like I could have hit my spots a bit better, but they weren’t hitting (pitches) that well, so I felt confident. A lot of teams have started (bunting). It’s something I think we’re used too and I feel confident in our defense at picking up the bunt.”
Alguire entered in the fifth and gave up three hits while striking out six.
Canton added four runs in the sixth on five hits for a more comfortable eight-run margin.
Golden Bears catcher Cate DeCoteau went 4-for-4, upping her season average to .679 (19-for-28). She also stole three bases.
“I don’t really know what was going well,” DeCoteau said. “I was kind of in a groove, I guess. I’m really confident in the rest of our team. If I don’t hit well it doesn’t matter, they’ll take care of it.”
Hoy also enjoyed a productive offensive day, going 2-for-3 and reaching base in all four of her plate appearances.
“It made me feel like I was on the ball,” Hoy said of her first-inning triple. “It made me feel confident going up to the plate.”
Lane also led Malone’s offense going 2-for-3. Rylee Andrews also produced two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.