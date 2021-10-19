MASSENA — The Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys soccer championship will be determined on the final day of the season as Massena and Salmon River played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday.
Both teams are 9-1-1 in conference play. Massena plays at Ogdensburg Free Academy and Salmon River hosts Malone Thursday.
The Shamrocks led 2-0 after goals from Kade Cook and Evan College.
Chris Marasco scored on a breakaway fro Massena and then added a second goal with 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.
OFA 3, Potsdam 0
Holden Woods, Tyler Sovie and Cam Johnson scored to lead the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Ryan Warchol made three saves for the shutout.
LISBON 9, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Lisbon (12-0) will try to finish off a third straight undefeated West Division season when it ends its season Thursday hosting Heuvelton.
Miles Gendebien and Chase Jacobs both scored two goals in a win over Hermon-DeKalb.
Griffin Walker, Coop Davison, Isaac LaRock, Isaiah White and Lucas Gravelin added single goals for Lisbon.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Ryan Emlaw scored two goals and Ryan Ashley added a goal and two assists for Norwood-Norfolk in an East Division win at St. Regis Falls.
Andrew Favreau and Logan Baxter also scored for the Flyers. Jacob Evans scored for the Saints.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Jon Snell scored three times and Nick Snell added another goal as the Panthers defeated the Larries in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
CHATEAUGAY 7, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Ethan Cook and Lucas Monette each scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs (8-7) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Lucas Bowen scored for the Panthers (1-12).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN
Host Norwood-Norfolk was the only complete team, beating Gouverneur and Salmon River to close out an unbeaten season in the NAC.
Dominic Fiacco was the overall winner for the Flyers.
CANTON WINS TWO
Nick Lyndaker finished first and Max Finley was second as Canton defeated Malone 25-30 and beat an incomplete team from host Brushton-Moira. Malone also beat the Panthers.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS TAKE TWO
Maddie Dinneen finished first as Norwood-Norfolk beat Gouverneur 16-46 and added a win over an incomplete team from Salmon River in Norwood.
Gouverneur also beat the Shamrocks.
Sharon Colbert was second for the Flyers followed by Rachel Hewey as the team finished an unbeaten NAC season.
GIRLS SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE 101, OFA 60
McKenna Bowles won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly and Ella Bellinger won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke to lead the Larries to a win in Ogdensburg.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Katie Bennett supplied nine kills as the Golden Bears swept the Panthers 25-2, 25-20, 25-5 in Canton.
Mattigan Porter added 14 assists and Riley Taylor scored 14 points for Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.