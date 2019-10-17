HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
LATHAM — The executive committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association last week voted to remove the international tiebreaker rule for state softball regional games and allowed baseball to implement the 10-run rule with section or league permission.
The 10-run rule allows games to end when one team is leading another by 10-or-more runs after five innings, or 4.5 innings if the home team is winning. The rule is already in place for north country teams in softball.
The international tiebreaker rule in softball automatically places a runner on second base at the start of each inning beyond the sixth inning during a tie game in a bid to accelerate resolution of a game. Teams will now play to a game’s natural end in regionals beginning in 2020.
The NYSPHAA also voted to allow softball players at all levels to use metal cleats during games.
n In other action, the NYSPHAA approved a proposal to conduct the state and Federation wrestling championships as one tournament. The site for the state boys golf championships in 2020 to 2022 was approved for Mark Twin Golf Course in Elmira.
