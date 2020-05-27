NYSPHSAA allows 8th football game for teams

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive committee approved multiple proposals at its quarterly meeting Wednesday, including officially allowing an extra-game option for football teams.
The NYSPHSAA voted unanimously to approve allowing football teams to schedule an eighth regular season game in week zero, a week typically reserved for scrimmages.
The committee also approved future state championship sites for multiple sports and granted both Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls (boys basketball) and Hudson Valley Community College in Troy (girls basketball) a one-year extension to host the state championships through 2023 after the 2020 finals were canceled after the COVID-19 pandemic. The NYSPHSAA also gave a one-year extension to Binghamton for the state baseball finals through 2022, SUNY Cortland for the girls lacrosse finals through 2023, Hofstra University for boys lacrosse finals through 2023, the Moriches Athletic Complex for softball through 2023) and the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira for boys golf through 2023.
The NYSPHSAA also granted Cicero North Syracuse High School the outdoor track and field championships in 2024.
The next executive committee meeting is scheduled for July 28-29.
n The first meeting to determine COVID-19’s impact on high school athletics next fall is set to be held on June 10, the NYSPHAA said.
