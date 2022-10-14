OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy coach Matt Tessmer had no intentions of punting when Gouverneur missed a 32-yard field goal and a chance to take the lead with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in Friday night’s meeting of Northern Athletic Conference football unbeatens played before the largest crowd assembled at Ron Johnson Field.
“I knew one thing that we weren’t going to punt, we just had to make a play,” Tessmer said after the Devils secured a 16-14 victory and the NAC regular-season title by converting a 4th-and-3 play on their own 39-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the game.
Justice McIntyre took a handoff from quarterback Shea Polniak and crashed through a hole for five yards that earned the game-clinching first down.
The conversion came four plays after a facemask penalty gave the Devils a first down after they took possession after the missed field goal by Raine Rumble from the left hashmark.
The field-goal attempt followed a third-down stop by OFA cornerback Carson Ramie on a jet sweep.
“I was happy that we went for the first down and I was happy that coach put his trust in me. The line gave me a good block and Andrew Loffler threw the lead block,” McIntrye said after the emotional Senior Night win where the Devils ended Gouverneur’s regular-season winning streak that dated back to the 2015 season.
“It was an off-tackle play and Archie (Green) and Nick (Davison) and Andrew (Loffler) were all in the blocking,” Tessmer said.
“It was a tough, tough game against a very good Gouverneur team and it was great to get the league championship trophy back. We made a stop on third down and they have a great kicker but it was a tough angle for him.”
The game featured staunch defensive play after both teams scored on their first possession of the first and second halves.
The Wildcats scored on the game’s first possession with Vincent Thomas slashing into the end zone from six yards out and Rumble booted the first of two PAT kicks.
OFA answered with a scoring drive completed with running back Loffler barging into the end zone on a straight ahead 12-yard run that was followed by a leaping two-point conversion catch by Alex Worden of a Polniak pass.
The OFA lead became 16-7 when Loffler, who rushed for 75 of his 115 yards in the second half, bounced a run to the outside and raced 46 yards to the end zone. Loffler followed his second touchdown of the game with a two-point conversion run that proved to be difference.
The Wildcats answered with quarterback Holden Stowell finding Thomas behind the secondary for a 50-yard touchdown pass after throwing three straight quick out passes to Rumble.
“It was another great OFA-Gouverneur football game. Both teams played tough and it was a great win for their program,” said Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin, who guided Gouverneur teams to five straight undefeated league championships when the Wildcats and the Devils both reached the New York state Class C title game at the Syracuse Carrier Dome.
OFA (7-0 overall, 5-0 NAC)will complete regular-season play next Friday night at St. Lawrence Central. Gouverneur fell to 5-1, 4-1.
