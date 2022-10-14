General Brown answers Skaneateles with rout at home

Football

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy coach Matt Tessmer had no intentions of punting when Gouverneur missed a 32-yard field goal and a chance to take the lead with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in Friday night’s meeting of Northern Athletic Conference football unbeatens played before the largest crowd assembled at Ron Johnson Field.

“I knew one thing that we weren’t going to punt, we just had to make a play,” Tessmer said after the Devils secured a 16-14 victory and the NAC regular-season title by converting a 4th-and-3 play on their own 39-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.