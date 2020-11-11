POTSDAM — Eighth months into a global pandemic, Skye Crocker has evolved from self-made sci-fi action movie hero into self-motivated high school cross country standout.
As writer, producer, director and star of a 24-minute video titled, “Skye vs. Coronavirus”, which can be viewed on YouTube, the Potsdam Central senior heads out on a mission to save the world by personally going after COVID-19.
Midway through the 2020 NAC season, Crocker emerged as one of the top distance runners in Section 10 and had his sights on chasing down individual overall league and sectional titles.
“I think I’ve put in over a thousand miles of running since COVID started,” said the 18-year old Hannawa Falls resident. “There really wasn’t a whole lot else to do.”
“I like making movies, too,” he added. “With there being no school and no sports back in the spring, I decided to make a movie where I fight the coronavirus.”
But due to drastic changes brought on by the real encroachment of COVID-19 into the north country, Crocker won’t get the opportunity to compete for traditional Section 10 honors this season. Malone was scheduled to be the host school for this year’s combined NAC Interdivisional-Section 10 Championship Meet but due to concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus infections throughout Franklin County, officials there have gone to remote classes until early January.
Also, the Huskies and the other three high school cross country teams based in the county — Brushton-Moira, Salmon River and Tupper Lake — were forced to cancel the final week of their seasons. With Gouverneur and OFA also ending their fall seasons ahead of schedule, the number of schools left to compete was reduced to five — Canton, Clifton-Fine, Massena, Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam.
As a way to give runners one last chance to compete in their school colors, sectional officials have planned a compromise meet for the remaining teams this Friday at Norwood-Norfolk’s William J. Stone Running Course. Already referred to as a “COVID Invitational,” the meet is scheduled to start with the girls race at 3 p.m., followed by the boys race at 3:45 p.m.
“The way I see it,” said Crocker, “even though they aren’t calling it sectionals, for me, it’s going to be our unofficial sectionals. I know all the teams won’t be there but there are still a lot of strong runners from the teams that are left.”
“I’m just glad they were able to come up with something,” he added.
The son of an Air Force officer, Crocker was born in Germany and moved with his family to Wyoming at an early age. He later landed in Texas and began pursuing his interest in distance running as a seventh-grader in the McKinney School District, near Dallas.
“I was definitely a soccer kid growing up. I didn’t like the soccer team that I was on in Texas so I stopped playing,” Crocker said. “I still wanted to do something, so I decided to try cross country.”
“I’m not sure what got me started but I keep doing it because I love it,” he added. “I think the thing I love about it the most is that when I’ve done a run, I always leave the day in a good mood.”
Crocker’s family moved into the Potsdam school district prior to his sophomore year and he made an immediate impact on the varsity cross country program, along with the winter indoor and spring outdoor track programs. He placed seventh in both of his appearances at the Section 10 championship meets and won the 1,000-meter title at last winter’s indoor track sectional meet.
“Skye is tough. He’s solid. He’s got what it takes to be a successful distance runner. He’s respectful, he’s determined and he’s responsible,” said coach April Barnes, who is retiring after 35 years at the Sandstoners’ cross country helm.
“He’s just intrinsically motivated to be a good runner. He does what he needs to do on his own. No one is pushing him. He’s always pushing himself,” she added. “He’s also one of our team captains this year. He has stepped up and really led by example. I know all the other kids on the team really look up to him.”
Due to a delayed start to their season, the Sandstoners competed in only four meets this fall. In the opening meet of the 2020 season at home against Tupper Lake on Oct. 17, Crocker placed first with a time of 17:11, more than two minutes faster than the time he posted as last year’s sectionals. Two weeks, later, at home against Salmon River, he clocked the fastest time of the season for the entire section when he crossed in 16:50.4.
“Before the season, I really wasn’t thinking much about may winning sectionals but once I ran sub-17 the first time, I started thinking, ‘oh, I could go all the way,’” he said.
Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s meet in Norfolk, Crocker doesn’t expect to experience an indoor track season this winter so his next video project is already in the planning stage.
“I’m thinking of having it be a detective movie that involves some kind of time travel,” he said.
An outstanding student as well, Crocker hopes to continue his running career at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, where he plans to major in physics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.