ADAMS — The South Jefferson football team was revitalized last season after they finished 8-1 in Section 3’s Developmental League and finished the season with a league title.
After the successful stint in the new league, the Spartans moved to Class B’s West Division in Section 3 for the 2019 season.
The move will lead to a much more challenging schedule for the Spartans, but, thanks to the showing in the Developmental League, they’re feeling confident.
Bringing winning football back to Adams has created a huge confidence boost among the Spartans and particularly its 15 seniors.
“This is the most veteran group that we’ve had since I’ve been a head coach,” said Aaron Rivers, starting his fifth season as the Spartans’ varsity leader. “Just the things I’m hammering home about being all in our culture and working on that everyday, daily, along with football, it’s created a group of guys who want to work hard for each other and the community.”
Wide receiver Colden Montague, one of the 15 seniors, is expected to be one of quarterback Austin Mesler’s top targets. Montague believes his team’s biggest strength heading into the season is its football IQ.
“I feel like we’re a really smart football team, I feel like we got a lot of people who know what they’re doing, a lot of seniors again,” Montague said. “I feel like the right plays are going to be made when they need to be made.”
On the defensive end of the ball the Spartans are expected to play a 5-3 defense — five linebackers and three defensive linemen.
Senior Jackson Worden is expected to lead the linebacking unit.
“All of our linebackers are pretty good and they like to hit,” Worden said. “Most of them are very versatile, they can body some guys up and hit big guys but also they have the speed to play zone defense in the passing game.”
The Spartans will begin their season on the road versus Bishop Ludden on Sept. 6 and will play their home opener on their new turf field on Sept. 13 versus Solvay.
(0) comments
