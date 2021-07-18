CANTON — Every Monday night for six weeks this summer several Northern Athletic Conference softball players are getting some extra experience competing in an eight-team league that takes place at Canton High School and Heuvelton.
The league is open to any player who was not a senior last year and each Monday doubleheaders start at 5 p.m. The doubleheader games are either six innings or 90 minutes, whichever comes first.
Most teams do not keep a scorebook and there are several rules added to give players experience. Batting orders are not just nine players but everyone on the team bats and if the No. 7 hitter was the last batter in the first game of the doubleheader, the second game starts with the No. 8 hitter.
Also, other than the pitchers, every two innings players move to a new position.
The eight teams involved are two from Canton, the varsity team and the junior varsity team as well as two teams from Malone, which also consist of players from other Franklin County schools. Also playing in the league is St. Lawrence Central, Hermon-DeKalb and Edwards-Knox, as well as Heuvelton.
There are three doubleheaders at Canton’s complex and Heuvelton also hosts one doubleheader. The summer league started June 21 and ends on July 26.
One player who is benefiting from the summer league is St. Lawrence Central pitcher Hannah Agans, who recently ended her sophomore year of high school, helping lead the Larries to a 9-1 win over Norwood-Norfolk in the Section 10 Class C championship game.
“This league helps us a lot because our (team) bond just keeps growing as we keep playing,” Agans said. “We’ll be a lot stronger next year as we keep practicing and having fun.”
Agans started the year at first base, but early in the season pitched at the varsity level for the first time.
One of her season highlights was holding a potent Canton offense to just two hits in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Bears in the Section 10 overall semifinals. But still perfecting her pitching, she struggled with control in that game as Canton took advantage of several walks to come back from a 3-0 deficit.
“I really get a lot more (innings) in than I would, since I play three sports,” said Agans. “It will help me get better as I keep going.”
Agans most recent summer league game was another start against Canton, and she led the Larries to a 4-3 win. Due to the quality of the opponent she did not use that game to try out any new pitches, but that also does happen in these contests.
“You can try a lot of new things in this league, which is nice,” Agans said. “I was a nervous wreck the first (pitching start in the spring) but I picked it up after I kept going and learned a lot, just as I went.”
The St. Lawrence Central softball team has had a history of standout pitchers — the top alum being Lindsey Thayer, who pitched at NCAA Division III St. John Fisher and is the national all-time leader with 1,450 career strikeouts and the current head coach at SUNY Canton.
“This is a nice situation, one night a week you get teams together and you play a couple games,” Larries coach Tim Brown said.
“It really gives you a chance to teach without the pressure of winning or losing. It’s just fun. Last year (Agans) didn’t get a chance to throw. It would have been a nice growth year last year. She’s come along pretty well this year.
“It’s a chance to throw in a non-pressure situation where you can practice pitches, you can practice different situations without the fear of walking somebody or a run scoring on you. It’s no big deal. I’m looking purely at development. Position-wise, I do some things. Hitting-wise I’ve done some things in practice, without the fear of a loss to a team or it affecting your playoff standings.”
