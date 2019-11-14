Area runners from the Frontier League and Section 10 will take on the course Saturday at SUNY Plattsburgh in the NYSPHSAA cross country championships. However, there could be a different course layout thanks to the weather.
The Veterans Day weekend snowfall could alter the course that many runners had raced on in the Section 7 pre-state invitational meet Sept. 21. However, the elements may play a hand in where the runners run and how they handle the cold.
“We really (don’t) know what kind of shape the course will be in probably until we get there,” said longtime South Lewis coach Jack Bernard, who will have the trio of junior Hannah Ielfield, sophomore Lexi Bernard and eighth-grader Brynn Bernard competing in the girls Class C race. Collin Stafford will race in the boys Class C race for the Falcons.
Temperatures are slated to be in the teens at the start of the boys Class A race at 9 a.m. and rise into the low 20s by the time of girls Class D race is set to go off at 12:30 p.m.
Earlier this week, the state cross country championship meet chairman issued a directive requiring all competitors to wear hats and gloves and there was to be no uncovered skin except the face. That was later rescinded because the rules do not allow for mandatory guidelines. Instead, state officials are strongly recommending gloves, hats, ear protection and long sleeves and leggings. The fieldhouse at SUNY Plattsburgh near the course also will be open to allow athletes to stay warm when they are not racing.
State officials will monitor conditions to make sure it’s safe to run. However, Bernard said that his runners are ready to handle whatever Mother Nature throws at them.
“I think everyone has snow and we’ve trained outside in the cold,” he said.
Weather did cancel last year’s state federation meet Nov. 18 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls due to a snowstorm in Dutchess County.
The Beaver River boys are looking to win their third straight state title and 18th overall. Sophomore Colton Kempney is unbeaten this season and did win the boys varsity one race at the pre-state event. Junior Cory Demo said that there’s a way to handle any slick corners on the course.
“We just try to take it a little wider than any other corner or maybe slow down a little and then surge on the other side,” said Demo, who finished eighth in the varsity one race at pre-states.
Beaver River’s boys team will have seven runners as Josiah Evan, Brayden Campeau, Conrad Feed, Nathan Goldthrite and Hunter Moore will join Kempney and Demo.
“I know we’re all pretty competitive, but we have fun with it,” said Kempney, who finished second last year.
South Lewis’ trio of Ielfield and the Bernards are hoping to repeat last year’s success at states as Lexi Bernard was second in the Class D race. Ielfield was third and Brynn Bernard placed fourth.
“It doesn’t really matter what the course looks like to me,” Lexi Bernard said. “I usually do better on flat and fast, but I’ll see what I can do.”
