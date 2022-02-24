POTSDAM — Each fan base enjoyed one championship Thursday night as the Gouverneur girls and Canton boys basketball teams won Section 10 Class B title at SUNY Potsdam.
Each winning side was the top seed and each beat the other school in at least one game.
Gouverneur’s girls started things with a 37-27 win over No. 2 Canton in the first game. Canton’s boys overcame a strong start by Gouverneur and wound up winning comfortably, with a 56-39 decision over the No. 2 Wildcats.
The Gouverneur girls and Canton boys will both advance to the state playoffs in two weeks, but next week both teams will compete for their respective Section 10 overall championships.
BOYS
CANTON 56, GOUVERNEUR 39
The Wildcats (13-9 overall) did not come out intimidated against Canton, which went 12-0 in the Central Division this season.
Gouverneur played an aggressive defense while trying to slow the game down as well and led Canton 9-2 in the first quarter.
“We knew if we slowed them down a little bit and made them chase we’d have a chance,” Gouverneur coach John Free said. “The first quarter we played exactly the way we wanted too. It got away from us a little bit in the second quarter.”
The Golden Bears (20-2) came back and the second quarter was back-and-forth, with Canton scoring the last four points to take a 22-21 lead into halftime.
Canton dominated the second half, scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter and upping the lead to 41-30 by its end.
“We cleared it up at halftime and we started getting layups that we thought we’d get,” Canton coach Troy Lassail said. “These are long games. We’ve been in games where we were up 19 and teams have come back on us. We’ve been down 19 and we’ve come back. It’s about staying composed.”
The Golden Bears drove the ball inside on Gouverneur, led by senior Chris Downs, who had a snarl on his face much of the time when he tried to penetrate to the basket.
Downs finished with 27 points for Canton, including 12 in the third quarter.
“Coach set us up in a press break, which worked well, we were able to create offense in transition and get buckets,” Downs said. “I just wanted to get to the basket as hard as I can and score. They played really hard and physical, and they were really tough.”
If Downs wasn’t doing damage for Canton, it was Jonah Longshore, who finished with 13 points, including eight in the second half.
“I think we shook off any worries we had (early) and just started playing Canton basketball,” Longshore said. “We have the best chemistry of any team I’ve ever been on. It’s just the most fun.”
The early leader for the Wildcats was Ethan Platt, who scored six points in the first quarter and finished with 12. Raine Rumble lead the team with 13.
Canton won its first Class B title since 2018.
GIRLS
GOUVERNEUR 37, CANTON 27
Gouverneur (17-5) won its first Section 10 championship since 1989 and snapped a seven-year run of titles for Canton, not including last year when COVID-19 caused the tournament to be canceled.
The Wildcats played a tough defense and did not allow Canton to take advantage of its height, making it tough for the Golden Bears to score inside.
“We did a better job at planning, not allowing them to have easy buckets,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said. “We worked really hard the last two weeks preparing for today, no matter who we were playing.”
Canton (13-9) was also having trouble connecting on outside shots and fell behind 20-8 late in the second quarter.
“Every time we touched the ball, if we looked inside they doubled or triple-teamed,” Canton coach Jim DiSalvo said. “We couldn’t kick it out, they had hands all over the place, we couldn’t get good looks.”
A 3-point field goal from Maddie Hoy cut Gouverneur’s lead to 24-20 with four seconds left in the third quarter but that was as close as Canton would get.
Lexi Devlin led a balanced Wildcats’ offense with 10 points.
“It’s insane,” Devlin said of the championship. “I’ve wanted this for the last four years. Here we are, redemption. It feels so nice.”
Torie Salisbury scored nine points for the Wildcats, with six coming in the final quarter to close out the win.
“I was really positive that we were doing really well,” Salisbury said. “I thought if we did the same things we were doing (earlier) we could hold (the lead).”
Ava Hoy led Canton with nine points.
