POTSDAM — Three-point field goals early in the game sparked Heuvelton to the girls title, and 3-pointers with the game on the line ignited a last rush that carried Canton to the boys crown in the Section 10 Overall Championship doubleheader Friday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Rylin McAllister buried two 3s in the first quarter and two in the first four minutes of the second quarter as Class D champion Heuvelton downed Class B champion Gouverneur, 41-31.
In the boys game, Ryan Jones buried two 3-pointers in an eight-point fourth quarter and Sam Roiger used an assortment of floating shots down the lane in an 11-point fourth quarter as Class B champion Canton outscored Class D champion Heuvelton by seven in the final quarter to secure a 60-50 victory.
All four finalists will advance to state tournament play next week.
BOYS GAME
CANTON 60, HEUVELTON 50
Roiger finished with 20 points and NAC Central Division MVP Chris Downs and Jones each scored 15 points for the Bears (21-3), who generated the explosive fourth quarter to complete an outstanding defensive performance against NAC West Division MVP Nate Mashaw of Heuvelton (21-4).
Mashaw was limited to two points in the second half after hitting four 3s in a sizzling 15-point first half.
“We didn’t do anything different on defense in the second half. We just defended better,” Canton coach Troy Lassial said. “Ryan Jones and Sam Roiger really came through for us. This was a great win. Heuvelton is a great team.”
Downs played an elevated role in the defensive effort with 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
After a 22-22 halftime tie, the contest was a one possession game throughout the second half with several lead changes in the fourth quarter. The final lead change took place with three minutes remaining when Roiger basket answered a 3-pointer by Heuvelton’s Jed Crayford to give the Bears a 49-48 margin.
Jones followed with a 3, Roiger converted down the lane and Jones added two free throws for a 58-48 lead with 1:18 to play after Heuvelton’s Tristan Lovely fouled out after delivering a stellar outing with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Mashaw passed out six assists to go along with his team-high 17 points and Cole Rickett tallied 10 points.
“Sam Roiger and Ryan Jones made a lot big shots for them down the stretch,” Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister said. “It was a good team and both teams played very hard. This game should help us getting ready for states.”
GIRLS GAME
HEUVELTON 41, GOUVERNEUR 31
The rim was unkind to Katie Cunningham and her Heuvelton teammates in the opening four minutes of the girls Overall title game.
Cunningham went to the glass and buried three straight bank shots to spark her team’s quick run to a 22-16 halftime lead. Ryan McAllister jump-started the Bulldogs with a pair of 3-pointers and used the glass to convert two floaters and post a 10-point first half.
Raelin Burns buried two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play to lead Gouverneur with nine points in the first half.
McAllister buried two more 3s in the third quarter as the Bulldogs spurted out to 30-20 lead and Cunningham nailed a 3 as the lead became 34-24. The Bulldogs protected the 10-point lead throughout the final quarter.
“It was great to get Rylin McAllister going again,” Heuvelton coach Rob Powers said. “With Ali Trathen out with an injury our bench play was huge. And the bench played great.
“Everyone played great. Gouverneur was one tough team.”
McAllister (five rebounds) anchored a game-high 16 points with her four 3s and Cunningham tallied 10 with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Bella Doyle finished with seven points, grabbed 16 rebounds and passed out four assists as the centerpiece for the Bulldogs’ offense.
Burns led Gouverneur with eight points and three steals and Lexi Devlin tallied six points with nine rebounds.
“We came out pretty strong offensively then went cold and couldn’t get going again,” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin said.
“Coach Powers does a great job with them,” he added. “That game helps us moving forward into state competition and hopefully we helped them as well.
“We are proud of our accomplishments as a team this season and as a team and proved that we belong where we are. We wish the best of luck to all Section 10 teams who are still playing.”
