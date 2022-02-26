POTSDAM — Turnovers may have plagued the Madrid-Waddington girls basketball team in the Section 10 Class C final against defending champion St. Lawrence Central on Friday night, but it didn’t keep the Yellowjackets from reclaiming the title.
“Before the game, we stressed two things, defend well and take care of the ball. We defended so well tonight but we also turned the ball over quite a bit. That’s something I didn’t expect but St. Lawrence turned the ball over even more,” coach Bryan Harmer said after his squad subdued the Larries 53-26 at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium to earn the sectional title for the fifth time in six seasons.
In the boys Class title game, Madrid-Waddington completed the sweep with a 60-46 win over St. Lawrence Central.
“For us to be able to weather that many turnovers and still come out on top the way we did, we must have been doing a lot of other things right.”
“Our hallmark is being strong on defense but we showed tonight that our offense is okay too,” he added. “We hit big shots all night as a team.”
GIRLS
MADRID-WADDINGTON 53, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 26
Junior Grace Plumley led the M-W offense with 16 points followed by senior Lily LaMere with 15, junior Natalia Pearson with 10, sophomore Hailey Marcellus with nine and junior Lane Ruddy with three.
The Yellowjackets set the tone for their convincing win right from the start, scoring the first eight points before going on to build a 15-2 lead through the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets to open the second quarter but M-W went on to stretch the lead to 25-9 by halftime and never looked back.
“We definitely took a while to respond to what they were doing against us on defense,” Larries coach Jenna Chamberlain said. “We just couldn’t get anything going tonight.”
Junior Brionna Foster netted a team-high nine points for SLC, which finished at 12-10 overall. Junior Rylee Daoust chipped in eight points.
The Yellowjackets, who went 14-0 in winning the NAC East Division regular-season banner, improved to 21-1 and will now get set to compete in the Section 10 Overall Tournament next week, starting with a semifinal round matchup on Wednesday. M-W will then head into the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs is slated to host the Section 7 champion at SUNY Canton in the opening round on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:45 p.m.
BOYS
MADRID-WADDINGTON 60, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 46
Both Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central wanted to play fast in the Class C title game at SUNY Potsdam.
Both played a little too fast at times in the game, where M-W used zone defense to trigger a series of transition finishes and opened an 18-9 first-quarter lead an a 32-23 halftime margin.
That was sparked by Drew Harmer, who buried his first two 3-point attempts, scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter.
The Larries used a swarming fullcourt press, led by Tommy Storrin, who scored 21 points with seven steals and four assists. The two stabilized the flow of the game and closed within five points in the fourth quarter at 47-42.
SLC missed on a 3-pointer to make it a one possession game and M-W capitalized, with Troy Peck converting on the offensive boards.
Dylan Bissonette converted inside off a pretty penetration assist from Storrin to make it 49-42, but the Jackets closed out the issue. Harmer buried a 3-pointer from the right corner off a kick-out pass from Jacob Morgan. Morgan converted a second tip of his own missed shot.
“We did a great job with out zone in the first half and we always want to push the ball. In the second we just didn’t move our feet as well and we had some turnovers against their press. St. Lawrence is an athletic team, ” Yellowjackets coach Aaron Jones said.
“We had some turnovers but we did a great job forcing turnovers, which led to a lot of baskets. Drew Harmer had a great game for us.”
Harmer contributed eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to go along with his 25 points, and Peck finished with 17 points. Morgan produced a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, Kaden Kingston tallied four points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Donnie Cordova was a tempo-setter with seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
“It is so special to repeat and a get a chance to play to maybe play Moriah again here at Maxcy Hall. That was our goal now we have to work hard and come out and see if we could pull off another upset,” said Harmer, who was a starter on the M-W team that stunned top-ranked Moriah of Section 10 two seasons ago.
“We knew tonight was going to be a game of runs and we got the runs we needed.”
