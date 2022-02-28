POTSDAM — Rhett Palmer’s 22nd goal of the season is one he will remember for the rest of his life, scoring on an overtime breakaway with 22.9 seconds left to give the Canton boys hockey team a 3-2 win over Massena in the Section 10 Division I title game at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena on Monday.
Palmer was part of Canton’s last championship team in 2019 as a freshman on a talented like with Jack Finnerty and Sam Martin.
This time around he was Canton’s go-to scorer with 22 goals and 17 assists heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home state playoff game against Section 1’s Suffern.
“It feels great,” Palmer said. “Any time we beat anybody (at Cheel Arena) it’s awesome. The feeling doesn’t change. It feels just as good every year. It’s a little different. There’s a lot more pressure, you’ve got to keep going for the boys and just play your best every night and give them the best chance possible.”
In the Division II final, Salmon River defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5-1.
CANTON 3, MASSENA 2 (OT)
The winning goal began when Palmer beat a Massena player to a loose puck just inside the blue line, giving him a breakaway where he beat Massena goalie Ben Rogers with a wrist shot.
Canton (12-10 overall) couldn’t have had a better player get to that loose puck. The next leading goal scorer after Palmer has eight goals.
“I kind of saw my defenseman, Scotty Ahlfeld there, kind of step up on a loose puck and their defense pinched, so I knew I had to take off quick,” Palmer said. “It was all reaction, watching the goalie to see where the hole was.”
Palmer also plays for the Athens (Ontario) Aeros junior team, where he has scored 15 goals with 13 assists in 28 games. He’s also been playing injured recently.
“I have a bent collarbone,” Palmer said. “It’s been a long road, but it feels good to be here. No excuses.”
Massena (11-7-1) controlled play for most of the game, finished with a 40-24 edge in shots and was 56.8 seconds from winning its ninth Section 10 title in the past 10 years.
Canton coach Anthony Levato pulled goalie Hayden Todd for an extra attacker with 68 seconds left and that move paid off when Bradley Frank scored on a rebound of a shot from Palmer.
“The net was just open, huge,” Frank said. “It was amazing. I just knew from there that we were buzzing. We are a young team.”
Said Levato, “In this week of preparation we were doing some shootouts, which we haven’t done all year, just in case we get to that point. We were trying to identify guys who could put the puck in the net in a situation like that. We have a lot of guys who score in those situations. When (Palmer) came in as a ninth-grader, he had a lot of character.”
Massena scored the first goal of the game during a power play at 12:19 of the opening period. Owen Converse scored with assists going to Connor Terry and Trysen Sunday.
The Red Raiders outshot Canton 12-3 in the first period but Canton came out aggressively in the second period and tied the game during a power play at 3:07 of the second period on a shot from Palmer, who was just in front of the blue line.
Massena regained the lead with 2:08 left in the second period. Canton was about to be called for a penalty and Massena’s Terry scored from just outside the crease, slipping past Todd and scoring into an empty part of the net.
“The kids played with a lot of passion and they worked hard every shift,” Massena coach Mike Trimboli said.
SALMON RIVER 5, OFA 1
Salmon River captured its first Section 10 boys hockey title since 2012 and punched its ticket to host the state regional game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tom Cavanaugh Arena.
“I think we came out strong, first of all, and then I think, with our forecheck we kind of controlled what was going on and I thought that we ... took over the game in the first (period),” Shamrocks head coach Tim Cook said. “We got some (early) goals.”
The Shamrocks, behind two goals from Ethan Moulton, two assists from Chase Lewis and 25 saves from goalkeeper Rick Chatland, broke a regular season series tie with Ogdensburg, after previously falling to the Blue Devils, 2-1, last month at home.
“Our defense was really good today and it really kept the shots outside of the slot,” Chatland said. “It was easy to make a save (tonight).”
Ogdensburg’s Drew Piercey finished with 30 saves in net.
Salmon River scored four unanswered goals to give itself a reliable cushion in a physical game. The Blue Devils’ Dylan Irvine put a stop to the Shamrocks’ 4-0 run by netting a goal with 6:55 left in regulation. Irvine’s make spoiled Salmon River’s shutout, but Evan Collette, just over a minute later, responded to put the contest at its final tally.
“I think the big difference was getting on (Ogdensburg) early ... they didn’t shut down but that definitely helped us out a lot, putting up three goals in the first period,” Moulton said.
The Shamrocks and Blue Devils’ defenses each held their opponent scoreless through the second period, as both Piercey and Chatland made 10 saves each in the frame.
