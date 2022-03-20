CANTON — While Section 10 boys hockey teams came up empty in the NYSPHSAA playoffs this winter, several individual efforts were recognized by the Hockey Coaches Association of New York.
Earning the top postseason honors were Salmon River Central’s Tim Cook, who was named the Division II Coach of the Year, while Massena Central senior Ben Rogers was named the Division I First Team goaltender and Canton Central senior Rhett Palmer was selected as a Division I First Team forward.
Cook took over the head coaching reins at Salmon River in January of 2008 and guided the Shamrocks to their first sectional title since 2012 with a 5-1 win over defending champion OFA. Salmon River went on to drop a 5-4 decision in double-overtime to Section 5 champion Starpoint High, which advanced to the state final but fell to Section 1’s Pelham 7-6 in overtime. The Shamrocks finished with a 19-3-1 record. Cook and assistant coaches Hayden Beaulieu, Pete Durant and Shawn Miller, were previously named the NAC Division II Coaching Staff of the Year.
Serving as assistant captain, Rogers helped backstopped the Red Raiders to the NAC Division I regular season banner as Massena finished with an 11-7-1 record after suffering an overtime loss to Canton Central in the sectional final. In his 13 games between the pipes, Rogers posted a 1.89 goals against average and .930 save percentage.
Palmer emerged as one of the leading offensive threats in the NAC in helping to lead the Golden Bears to their second sectional championship in three years. He posted 36 points on 20 goals and 16 assists, including two goals and an assist as Canton rallied to knock off defending champion Massena 3-2 in overtime in the Section 10 final. The Golden Bears went 12-11 on the season after falling to Section 1 champion Suffern by the score of 10-2 in the first round of the state Division I tournament.
Rogers and Palmer were the only two Division I players honored by the HCANY while six players from Division II teams were cited. They included the Salmon River quartet of Evan White (Second Team, defense), Evan Collette (Second Team, forward), Rick Chatland (Honorable Mention, goaltender) and Kade Cook (Honorable Mention, forward) along with the OFA blueline duo of Drew Costello and Landin McDonald which earned Honorable Mention status.
Pelham forward Louie Marcellino was named Division II Player of the Year and Dan Cardozzo was named the Division I Player of the Year while Shenendahowa’s Juan de la Roche was named the Division I Coach of the Year.
