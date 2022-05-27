CANTON — The Canton golf team repeated as Section 10 champions Friday, led by three players who shot under 80 at the par-72 St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
The Golden Bears started slowly, but by midway through the competition, took the lead for good on a day that featured a misty rain and then a light rain for most of the competition.
Canton, which finished with 418 total strokes, was led by defending Section 10 individual champion Ryan Jones, who shot a 5-over-par 77.
“I was playing (well) until (hole 8) came around and I hooked one into the woods and took two to get out because it was unplayable, and made an eight,” Jones said. “I have to make up the shots that I missed and play consistent. I didn’t mind the rain.”
Sam Sieminski shot 78 and John O’Neill shot a 79 for the Golden Bears.
“I thought we did really well,” O’Neill said. “A few of our players really powered through. It was tough conditions. If three players shoot under 80, it’s usually a guaranteed win. I think we were nervous. Last year we won it. We were trying to repeat. There are a few tougher teams this year. The home-course advantage really helped us.”
The individual competition will conclude today with a second round.
Canton’s scores were rounded out with 92’s from Cayden Cady and Tyler Zebedee.
Potsdam finished second with 430 strokes.
The Sandstoners were led by Tyler Berkman, who is the individual leader after the first day with a 74.
Berkman has won several summer youth tournaments in the area, but this is the first year he has played high school golf. He was on the Potsdam boys lacrosse team last year.
“It was tough to start,” Berkman said of playing in the rain. “I think once we got the hang of it, the whole group, I think we were good. Really, overall, the whole day wasn’t that bad. It was awesome (switching to golf). It was tough at the start of the year. The regular season wasn’t ideal, but today I played pretty good.”
Potsdam teammate Ian VanWagner is tied for second with Jones after one day with a 77. Because two golfers from the same team can’t play in the same group on the second day, VanWagner will tee off in a group before the other leaders in today’s individual final round.
“It went pretty well, the weather wasn’t great, so I just went out there and hit the ball,” VanWagner said. “I just played my normal game. It will be tough (today). I think I have a chance. It’s pretty fun.”
Salmon River’s Evan Collette, who shot a 78, will tee off with Berkman and Jones in the final group at 10:50 a.m.
Jones won last year’s title and has enjoyed a friendly competition throughout the years with Berkman, as the two have often been the leaders in junior tournaments in the summer.
“I’m not going to worry about who I’m playing with, I’ll just try to post a good score and if it works, it works,” Berkman said. “It will be awesome (playing with Jones). We’ve been buds forever. I think I succeed a lot in the par 5’s (at SLU). As long as you drive the ball all right, you are in a good spot.”
Said Jones of playing in the final group with Berkman, “We talk a lot. We are good buddies. We play serious but friendly and in a good way.”
Rounding out the individual top 10 after one day is Massena’s Colin Patterson (79), Clifton-Fine’s Matthew Daniels (79), Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch (80) and Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Ethan Bouchard (81).
OFA finished third in the team competition with 438 strokes, followed by Malone at 444 and Salmon River at 452.
Canton eighth-grader Eliza Creurer won the girls competition shooting 90.
“It’s pretty nice,” Creurer said. “I had two birdies, I haven’t really birdied on this course before, so that was nice. I had one par, but mostly bogeys. I was very nervous. There’s lot of people here and a lot of people want me to do well. I’m excited to go to states, never been there before.”
The top 25 boys players, including ties, will play in the second round, which starts at 9:30 this morning with the top nine advancing to the state tournament.
