OGDENSBURG — Drew Piercey made 21 saves to send the No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy boys hockey team to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Malone in a Section 10 Division II semifinal Thursday.
OFA will face top-seeded Salmon River in the championship game at 5 p.m. Monday at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Jack Mills scored two goals for OFA (16-5-1 overall) and Tegan Frederick also scored.
Malone fell to 12-6-2.
SALMON RIVER 4, ST. LAWRENCE CeNTRAL 0
Rick Chatland made four saves as the Shamrocks shut out No. 4 St. Lawrence Central (10-11) in a Division II semifinal at Fort Covington.
Carsten Mitchell, Carter Johnson and Chase Lewis all scored in the first period for Salmon River (18-2-1).
Dylan Johnson scored in the second period for the Shamrocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.