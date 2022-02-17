MADRID — Drew Harmer scored 23 points to lead the top-seeded Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team to a 75-36 win over No. 4 Brushton-Moira in a Section 10 Class C semifinal Thursday.
The Yellowjackets (17-3 overall) will play No. 2 St. Lawrence Central for the championship at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at SUNY Potsdam.
Jacob Morgan added 19 points for Madrid-Waddington.
The Panthers fell to 0-19.
ST. LAWRENCE 60, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 26
Tommy Storrin scored 29 points for the Larries (11-10) in a Class C semifinal win over No. 3 Norwood-Norfolk in Brasher Falls.
Caden St. Andrews scored eight points for the Flyers (2-18).
GIRLS basketball
LISBON 62, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23
Rachel LaRock produced 26 points as the No. 6 Golden Knights (12-9) beat No. 11 Parishville-Hopkinton in a Class D first-round game in Lisbon.
Lisbon will face No. 3 Colton-Pierrepont at 1 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Canton in a quarterfinal.
Emma Phippen led the Panthers (2-16) with nine points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 62, HARRISVILLE 53
Rhea Work finished with 29 points to lead the No. 8 Saints (5-11) past No. 9 Harrisville in a Class D first-round game at St. Regis Falls.
The Saints will play No. 1 Hammond at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in a quarterfinal at SUNY Canton.
Autumn Cox supplied 20 points for the Saints.
Violet Atkinson led the Pirates (4-16) with 18 points and Maegan Kackison scored 14.
EDWARDS-KNOX 55, MORRISTOWN 23
Lilly Lottie scored 20 points as the No. 7 Cougars defeated No. 10 Morristown (3-17) in a Class D first-round game at Russell.
Edwards-Knox (7-11) will play No. 2 Heuvelton at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in a quarterfinal at SUNY Canton.
DeKoda Matthews added 11 points for the Cougars.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 47, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 13
Lily LaMere tallied 13 points as the top-seeded Yellowjackets defeated No. 4 Brushton-Moira (8-12) in a Class C semifinal at Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington (20-1) will play the winner of tonight’s semifinal featuring Norwood-Norfolk and St. Lawrence Central at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at SUNY Potsdam in the championship game.
Hailey Marcellus added 10 points for the Yellowjackets.
boys hockey
SALMON RIVER 5, MALONE 1
Carter Johnson scored two goals and Evan White assisted on four as the Shamrocks (16-2-1, 13-2-0) defeated Malone in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game at Fort Covington.
Luke Miller, Kade Cook and Evan Collette also scored for Salmon River.
Logan Spaulding scored for the Huskies (11-4-1, 10-4-0).
