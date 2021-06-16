CANTON — The Canton softball team rallied from a rough start to defeat St. Lawrence Central 5-4 in a Section 10 overall semifinal Wednesday afternoon.
Canton (20-2 overall) trailed the Class C champion Larries 3-0 after the top of the first inning.
The Class B champion Golden Bears will face the Class D champion Hammond Red Devils in the overall championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday in Canton.
Canton produced only two hits against Larries pitcher Hannah Agans. The Golden Bears won by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. All three of Canton’s runs were scored by players who walked to reach base.
Rylee Daoust went 3-for-4 to lead the Larries (10-8).
HAMMOND 6, MASSENA 3
The Red Devils (14-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, sparked by a two-run home run from Zoey Cunningham, to defeat Class A champion Massena in an overall semifinal in Hammond.
Avery Keynon went 2-for-2, including a triple for the Red Devils.
Caitlyn Reed, Ainsley Cromie and Isabelle Wilson each picked up two hits for Massena (12-4).
BASEBALL
GOUVERNEUR 4, HEUVELTON 3
Jared Wilson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Wood to lead the Class B champion Wildcats (15-1) past the Class D champion Bulldogs in an overall semifinal in Gouverneur.
Gouverneur will meet Class A champion Massena for the overall championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Canton High School.
Kyle Gaumes stole three bases for Gouverneur.
Jed Crayford stole two bases for the Bulldogs (11-4).
MASSENA 8, LISBON 1
Massena handed the Class C champion Golden Knights (14-1) their first loss of the season in an overall semifinal in Lisbon.
Massena (13-2) scored five runs in the third inning to build a 6-0 lead.
Chris Paige led off the game with a triple and went 4-for-4 for Massena. David Dubray lined two hits and Zach Monacelli struck out 11 and drove in three runs.
