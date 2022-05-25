CANTON — Massena fans had an enjoyable afternoon at St. Lawrence University on Wednesday, watching the Red Raiders claim Section 10 Class A titles in baseball and softball.
The softball team was a bit more tense as the No. 2 Red Raiders won 2-1. The baseball team, also the No. 2 seed, beat No. 1 Malone 12-2.
SOFTBALL
MASSENA 2, MALONE 1
An early deficit didn’t discourage the Red Raiders.
“All season long, this group has kept fighting and kept working hard. They got behind today but found a way to win,” said Massena coach Sue Macaulay after the Red Raiders successfully defended their sectional title.
“Both teams improved a lot this season and both teams played well today,” she added.
With the win, Massena (7-8) advances to the first NYSPHSAA playoffs held since the spring of 2019 due to COVID and will head to Malta for a game June 2 to take on the eventual Section 2 champion in the opening round of the Class A tournament.
Junior Isabelle Wilson went the distance to earn the win over Malone, striking out eight. She survived five walks and a pair of bases-loaded threats in the second and fifth innings but allowed only two hits.
“Isabelle struggled early but she really stepped up to be a leader for us,” Macaulay said. “We had a chat in the fifth inning after Malone loaded the bases. The biggest thing we talked about was throwing strikes. She needed to make them put the ball in play and let the defense back her up and we wound up making the plays.”
Malone senior Mackenzie Lane fanned nine and walked just two while surrendering five hits in taking the loss.
“Mackenzie pitched a heck of a game but we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” said Malone coach Terry Collins. “Our other two games with Massena were back-and-forth and could have gone either way.”
“It was the same today,” she added. “To have it end 2-1 shows how much both teams improved this year.”
The first three Massena batters reached base in Wednesday’s final but the first two were caught stealing and the fourth became the first strikeout victim for Lane.
Grace St. Mary then led off the bottom of the first for Malone by drawing a walk. She quickly stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Three batters later, she trotted home on a wild pitch.
After a scoreless second inning where Wilson struck out the side, the Red Raiders put together what proved to be a decisive two-run rally in the top of the third. Sophomore Joslynn Bay led off with a single and moved two second when a teammate grounded into the second out. Eighth-grader Nylah Tillman, who calmly handled numerous ground balls for outs at shortstop, then stepped up and lofted the first pitch she faced from Lane into right-center field for an RBI-single. Senior Maddie Tusa, who later preserved the lead with a diving catch of shallow fly ball in center field in the fourth inning, reached on her second single of the game. Wilson then drew a walk to load the bases before Tillman came around to score the eventual game-winning run when senior Kristen Oliver was hit by a pitch.
A bunt single by St. Mary and a single on a line drive off the glove of Wilson, both in the fifth inning, were the lone Malone hits.
BASEBALL
MASSENA 12, MALONE 2
Massena overcame some recent offensive woes in the championship game win over the Huskies.
“These past few games, we’ve been struggling to hit the ball,” Red Raiders shortstop Brendan Finnegan said. “So, we’ve done a lot of BP (leading up to today). We were just trying to put the ball in play today and get on base.”
The Red Raiders, leading 7-2 after five innings, put up a five-run sixth to sink the Huskies and wrap the contest up in the same inning.
“We’ve been blown out a few times (this spring), got mercied a few times,” Finnegan said. “We were coming off a five-game losing streak going into tonight, so we’ll be motivated – a little nervous going down to the bigger schools but I think we’ll play good.”
Massena in the sixth loaded the bases for a third time in the game and took advantage of two Malone miscues to break the contest open.
The Huskies finished the game with six errors.
“We got into trouble, defensively, all game,” Huskies head coach Tim Lamay said. “Whether it was on the mound or making plays (in the field), we were giving them too many free bases. We didn’t make plays, they did. They found holes out there, offensively. And we did not.”
Massena pushed its lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning.
Noah Love was hit with the bases loaded and no outs to make it 6-2.
Jordan Perry, with an infield single in the bottom of the third, brought Logan Peck around to score the Huskies’ final run of the spring and make it 5-2, Raiders.
Jake Firnstein in the third reached on an error, after Finnegan beat out a fielder’s choice.
This allowed the Raiders push two across the plate in the inning to give them a 5-1 lead. It capped off a three-run third inning for Massena.
Ethan Peck in the bottom of the second scored Perras off a hit, to get the Huskies on the board.
But critical errors committed by Malone gave the Raiders three innings to play with where the bases were juiced, and Massena put the game out of reach.
“We were making good, solid contact, we just had to put some good hits together and good at-bats together. It just didn’t work out for us today,” Lamay said. “One of those days. That’s the unfortunate part of a one-game series.”
