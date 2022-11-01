POTSDAM — Olivia Cook and Irelynn LaPlante each scored two goals as top-seeded Chateaugay defeated No. 3 Hammond 5-1 in the Section 10 Class D girls soccer championship game Tuesday night at Potsdam High School.
Chateaugay swept the Class D titles as the boys team defeated Heuvelton 1-0 at the same site.
The Chateaugay girls (19-0 overall) will play Section 7’s Chazy on Saturday in a state quarterfinal at a Section 7 location with the time to be announced.
Cook, who was named the Section 10 East Division Offensive Most Valuable Player, scored just nine minutes into Tuesday’s game.
She scored another goal in the 22nd minute to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.
A goal from Aurora Gogolen in the 36th minute put Chateaugay ahead 3-0.
Hammond (13-5-1) answered with a goal from Laurel Vinch in the 39th minute.
LaPlante, an eighth-grader, scored both of her goals in the second half, giving Chateaugay a 4-1 lead in the 46th minute and then scoring off a pass from Cook in the 58th.
CHATEAUGAY 1, HEUVELTON 0
Brandon Leonard scored an unassisted goal in the 68th minute to lead No. 4 Chateaugay past No. 6 Heuvelton in the Class D championship game at Potsdam High School.
Leonard’s goal came off the rebound of a direct kick. He chipped the ball over several players.
Chateaugay (14-5) will travel to play Section 7 championship Chazy in a state quarterfinal Saturday with the time and site to be announced.
Marc Bechard made seven saves for Chateaugay.
Nathan Mashaw stopped 10 shots for Heuvelton (11-6-1).
Gouverneur will take on Section 3 champion Westhill tonight without head coach Kurt Wells, who became the second Section 10 soccer coach sent to the sidelines in the past week due to the team playing more than the allowed 16 games per season.
Interim coach Bobbie Holmes has led Gouverneur in the postseason after the squad wound up playing 17 games.
The Wildcats’ season-ending game against Salmon River was re-recorded as a forfeit, dropping Gouverneur to the second seed in the sectional tournament.
“Coach Wells is the reason why we are here today,” said Holmes, after the team defeated Salmon River for its second straight sectional title. “By this point in the season, the girls knew what they had to do.”
Malone girls coach Terry Collins also stepped away after the Huskies played one too many games due to a scheduling communication issue.
Ava Hoy scored 10 points and added eight kills to send the top-seeded Golden Bears to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of the No. 4 Sandstoners (0-17) in a Section 10 Class C semifinal in Canton.
Canton will meet No. 2 Salmon River in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Massena High School.
Olivia Sero also scored 10 points for Canton (15-2).
SALMON RIVER 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Shelby Jock led the Shamrocks (13-3) with eight kills in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Wildcats (5-12) in a Class C semifinal in Fort Covington.
Chateaugay and Madrid-Waddington will meet for the Class D title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Massena High School.
The No. 1 Bulldogs swept No. 4 Tupper Lake while No. 2 Madrid-Waddington beat No. 3 Clifton-Fine in four games.
