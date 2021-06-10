HAMMOND — The Hammond softball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat sixth-seeded Hermon-DeKalb, 3-2, in a Section 10 Class D semifinal game Thursday.
Hammond (13-3 overall), the No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded Heuvelton in the title game at noon Saturday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Avery Kenyon, who supplied two hits, started the seventh-inning rally with a leadoff single. Alyvia Crosby and Hannah Belknap both reached on dropped third strikes to load the bases.
Kenyon scored on a passed ball and then Ava Howie singled to drive in Crosby and Belknap with the winning runs.
Bri Grant struck out 11 for the Demons (6-9) and doubled twice.
HEUVELTON 9, EDWARDS-KNOX 7
The Bulldogs (14-3) scored five runs in the seventh to beat No. 4 Edwards-Knox in the other Class D semifinal.
Carley Simmons produced three hits and Molly Williams added two for Heuvelton.
Lucy Frary and Kailyn Sroka each picked up three hits for the Cougars (9-5) and Cadey Wheat added two.
BASEBALL
HEUVELTON 19, MORRISTOWN 9
Jordan Sawyer went 5-for-5 to lead the top-seeded Bulldogs (10-3) past No. 5 Morristown in a Class D semifinal at Heuvelton.
Matthew Basford added three hits for the Bulldogs, who will meet No. 3 Edwards-Knox in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday at OFA.
Edwards-Knox beat host Tupper Lake, the No. 2 seed, 5-3 in the other semifinal.
Tristin Simmons led Morristown (12-9) with two hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 15, POTSDAM 4
Etta Coburn scored eight goals to send Canton (12-3, 12-2) past the Sandstoners in an Northern Athletic Conference game at Potsdam.
Haley Stevenson added three goals for Canton.
Kennedy Emerson scored twice for Potsdam (8-8, 8-6).
SALMON RIVER 23, SARA-PLACID 5
Joryan Adams scored four goals with four assists to lead the Shamrocks (14-0) to a win over Sara-Placid in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Ariyah LaFrance and Paisley Cook also scored four goals for the Shamrocks.
Olivia Ferebee scored three goals for Sara-Placid (5-8).
