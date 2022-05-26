POTSDAM — After getting off to a slow start offensively, the Norwood-Norfolk baseball team finished with a 6-4 win over Madrid-Waddington in the Section 10 Class C title game Thursday at Clarkson University.
Though four innings, the top-seeded Flyers (13-3) had been limited to one hit by the Yellowjackets compact lefty Logan Cordova and the second-seeded squad had opened a 4-0 lead.
The Flyers responded with an opportunistic fifth inning where they scored six runs and came through with two-out singles by Dylan Lauzon, Thomas Hopsicker and Riley Bond.
Winning pitcher Matt Richards and Nick Tebo also singled in the inning where M-W committed two errors.
Boosted by the stunning shift of momentum Richards calmly retired the last six Yellowjackets (10-5) to lock up a 6-4 win and a bye to the regional finals of the New York State Tournament against the winner of a game between the Section 2 and 7 champions.
Richards threw only four pitches in the sixth inning and in the seventh shortstop Riley Bond threw out the leadoff batter from deep in the hole and Andrew Favreau produced the second out snaring a sinking line drive off the bat of Cordova.
Cordova retired the Flyers in order in the bottom of the sixth and finished with 10 strikeouts in hard-luck loss where Tebo’s fourth inning was the Flyers’ only other hit in the game.
LePage stroked three singles for M-W and Matt Robinson and Caleb Averill also singled.
HEUVELTON 9, LISBOn 5
The top-seeded Golden Knights (14-2) led 4-1 after the first inning, but No. 4 Heuvelton rallied with five runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead in a Class D semifinal in Lisbon.
Heuvelton (9-3) will face No. 3 Tupper Lake in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Clarkson. Tupper Lake beat Parishville-Hopkinton 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Jed Crayford went 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs. Tristan Young provided three hits, including a home run. Lucas Thornhill also tallied three hits.
Lucas Gravlin led Lisbon with three hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 18, CANTON 4
The Shamrocks dominated winning their third straight Section 10 Class C/D championship by defeating Canton at Potsdam High School.
The Shamrocks advanced to state play into the Class D bracket. Salmon River will play at Jamesville-Dewitt High School on Thursday in the state sub-regional game.
Canton will play in sub-regionals in the Class C bracket, at the same location.
Wynter Jock led Salmon River’s scoring effort with six goals and an assist, while Tallis Tarbell added four goals on five shots. Joryan Adams and Jianna Lazore combined for eight assists to facilitate the Shamrocks’ offense.
Adams scored three goals to go with four assists, while Lazore collected four assists to go with two goals.
Vivian Coburn led Canton with three goals.
SOFTBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6, ST. LAWRENCE 5
The Flyers claimed their first sectional title since 2015, outlasting St. Lawrence Central in a Class C title game at SUNY Potsdam game that featured five lead changes, three coming in the final three innings.
The Flyers (14-3) will now get set to take on the eventual Section 7 champion in the first round of the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs Thursday at SUNY Plattsburgh starting at 4:30 p.m.
Madison Weaver, who was tagged with the loss when the two teams met in an interdivisional matchup in late April that saw the Larries come away with a 13-2 win, avenged that decision with a well-crafted complete-game victory that included six strikeouts and just one walk.
The Flyers survived nine hits and four errors.
The eventual tying and game-winning runs scored by N-N in the top of the seventh were unearned as a result of the only two errors committed by SLC.
