FORT COVINGTON — The top-seeded Salmon River boys soccer team scored the first three goals of the game to defeat No. 4 Canton 3-2 in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Wednesday.
The Shamrocks (12-3-1 overall) will play No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday in Massena.
Dylan Johnson, Chase Lewis and Wyatt Benedict scored for Salmon River.
Cooper Ladouceur and Tanner Hazelton scored for Canton (6-12).
OFA 2, POTSDAM 1
Tyler Sovie scored two goals in the first half as OFA (12-4-1) defeated No. 3 Potsdam in the other Class B semifinal at Ogdensburg.
Alexander Baxter scored in the second half for Potsdam (6-10).
MORRISTOWN 5, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Tristan Simmons scored three goals as the No. 7 Green Rockets upset the No. 3 Panthers (13-4) in a Class D semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Morristown (11-5-1) will play No. 1 Lisbon in the championship game at 7 p.m. Monday in Potsdam.
Aaron Woodcock scored two goals for the Green Rockets. Jon Snell scored for Parishville-Hopkinton.
LISBON 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Miles Gendebien scored one goal and added an assist to lead the Golden Knights past the Bulldogs (10-8) in a Class D semifinal at Potsdam.
Isaac LaRock and Griffin Walker also scored for Lisbon (14-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 1, HAMMOND 0
Leanne Dietschweiler made 19 saves to send No. 4 Heuvelton past No. 5 Hammond (11-6) in a Class D quarterfinal in Heuvelton.
Heuvelton (12-2-1) will meet top-seeded Lisbon at 7 p.m. tonight in a semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Kate Cunningham scored in the first half for the Bulldogs.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1 (OT)
No. 4 Norwood-Norfolk (0-13-3) reached the Class C championship game with a 4-2 shootout win over No. 1 Brushton-Moira at Brushton.
The Flyers will play No. 2 Madrid-Waddington in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Isabel Boyd scored in the 79th minute to tie the game.
Emma Russell scored for the Panthers (9-4-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, St. LAWRENCE 2
The No. 2 Yellowjackets (10-6-1) scored two goals in the final seven minutes to edge the No. 3 Larries in a Class C semifinal in Madrid.
Lane Ruddy scored the winning goal with 70 seconds left for Madrid-Waddington. Hailey Marcellus scored the tying goal.
Hailee Blair also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
Majenta Sweeney and Morgan Nolan scored for the Larries (9-9).
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 0
Katelyn Benham scored 11 points to lead Massena (8-10, 5-6) in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Salmon River (12-4, 8-2) in Fort Covington.
