NORFOLK — Bobby Voss picked up a hat trick to lead the Norwood-Norfolk boys hockey team to a 10-1 win over Potsdam in a nonleague game Monday night.
Gavin Phillips and Ryley Ashley each added two goals for the Flyers (3-0 overall).
Brody VanBuren, Hayden Bullock and Braeden Bethel also scored goals for Norwood-Norfolk. John Duffy scored for Potsdam (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 11, TUPPER LAKE 0
Connor Dishaw and Luke Miller both scored two goals as Salmon River shut out the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game at Fort Covington on Sunday.
It was the first game for Tupper Lake after taking four seasons off.
Zach Durant, Kade Cook, Carter Johnson, Ethan Moulton, Evan White, Estyn Wylie and Kahentaienni Thompson also scored for the Shamrocks (3-0). Rick Chatland made eight saves for the shutout.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, SALMON RIVER 3
Brooke Terry scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Red Raiders (2-0) past Salmon River in a nonleague game at Massena.
Hannah Chilton and Ainsley Cromie also scored for Massena.
Karahkwenhawe White led Salmon River (0-3) with two goals and Kayla Cunningham added another.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OFA 77, GOUVERNEUR 64
Aiden LaFlair led five Blue Devils in double figures with 18 points in a nonleague win over Gouverneur (0-1) at Ogdensburg.
Justice McIntyre added 15 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-0). Trent Sargent scored 14 points. Eli Bullock tossed in 13 and Kam Johnson added 12.
Kyle Gaumes led Gouverneur with 25 points. Caden Storie supplied 12 points with Connor Wood adding 10.
EDWARDS-KNOX 55, MORRISTOWN 52
A 16-point effort from Kale Harper led Edwards-Knox (1-2) past the Green Rockets in a nonleague game at Morristown.
Dylan Wood tallied 12 points and Tyler Scott added 10.
Aaron Woodcock led the Green Rockets (2-1) with 18 points. Ethan Graveline contributed 13 points and Kade Marshall tossed in 10.
HEUVELTON 64, MADRID-WADDINGTON 45
Tristan Lovely led the Bulldogs (3-0) with 20 points in a nonleague victory over Madrid-Waddington at Heuvelton.
Nathan Mashaw supplied 15 points with Jed Crayford adding 12.
Kyle Stoner led Madrid-Waddington (1-2) with 13 points.
LISBON 56, COLTON-PIERREPONT 31
Teagan Jordan produced 22 points to send the Golden Knights (1-2) past Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game at Lisbon.
Kaiden Mussen tallied 14 points and Ethan Martin added 12 for Lisbon.
Harlee Besio scored 11 points for the Colts (1-2) and Theo Hughes contributed 10.
CANTON 39, HERMON-DEKALB 31
Ashton Cloce scored 17 points as the Golden Bears opened the season with a nonleague win over Hermon-DeKalb (0-3) at Canton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 52, TUPPER LAKE 19
Autumn Cox scored 22 points to lead the Saints past Tupper Lake in the nonleague opener for each team at St. Regis Falls.
Kendra Richardson and Rhea Work both added 10 points for St. Regis Falls.
MALONE 72, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 26
Madison Ansari tallied 25 points as Malone defeated the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game in Brushton.
Mackenzie Lane scored 14 points and Alanna Dumas added 10 for Malone (3-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.