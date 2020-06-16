POTSDAM — Since relocating to the north country from Central New York in the late 1990s, Carl Normandin has made himself a welcome addition to area high school sports.
And now, after nearly two decades of serving as the Executive Director of Section 10 Athletics, the one-time world class canoeist and kayaker has been invited to join another select group of colleagues.
“I’ve always believed that you are only as good as the people that you surround yourself with and ever since I took over in July of 2001, the support that I’ve gotten has been incredible,” said Normandin, who is scheduled to be enshrined in the New York State Public High School Association Hall of Fame at a ceremony scheduled to take place in late July in Lake Placid.
“Obviously, I’m excited. It hasn’t really hit me yet,” he added. “When I got the call, I started to think about all the people that have helped to shape my career and at the ceremony, I think I’ll be spending most of the time just trying to thank everyone.”
According to Lisbon Central Athletic Director Erika Backus, Normandin’s nomination and subsequent selection for induction to the Hall of Fame was just a way for the section to show its appreciation for his longstanding devotion and accomplishments as the informational and organizational hub for all the sports, from modified to varsity, supported by the area’s 24 school districts.
“He’s very dedicated and very respected, not just in our section but statewide, too,” said Backus, who played a lead role in the development of the nomination process and co-signed the application on behalf of the section’s athletic directors along with Potsdam’s Mark Wilson and Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Tony Bjork.
“We tried getting him in last year but it didn’t work out. It’s not unusual for someone not to be picked the first year so it gave us more time to add more information to our nomination,” Backus said. “His secretary, Rhonda Smith, and his wife, Susan, really did a great job of getting us all the information we needed.”
Backus also cited current NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica, who once served as athletic director at Chateaugay Central, and Heuvelton AD Dave Steele for their contributions.
“Getting him nominated has definitely been a group project,” she said.
Before setting his roots in the north country, Normandin spent the majority of his life in various locations.
“My dad was in the service so we moved around quite a bit,” said Normandin, who was born in Virginia, spent three years in France, grew up just outside of Cooperstown and graduated from Sharon Springs High School where he was a standout soccer player and track and field competitor.
Along with working on what would be a long list of academic degrees from SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Cortland and SUNY Plattsburgh, Normandin began his career in athletics as AD at Our Lady of Pompei School/Northside Junior High School in Syracuse. He also served as adjunct professor at SUNY Cortland where he taught adapted physical education courses and outdoor adventure programming from 1989-97.
From 1985-96, Normandin established himself as one of the premier competitors in the world as a member of the United States Canoe Association.
Along with winning numerous national and international championships, he was named the New York Canoe Racing Association Canoeist of the Year in 1995 and followed that up by being selected as the USCA Canoeist of the Year in 1996.
“At one point, my dad gave me a choice. Either I could get braces or a new canoe. I picked the canoe,” Normandin said. “I raced in sprints and in marathons. The shortest races were 500 meters and the longer ones were 70 miles. I did my last competitive race in 1996, which is when I was in my peak condition, but by then we had two young boys under the age of five. Between work and training, it didn’t leave a lot of time for much else.”
“I had a great run and a great career. I achieved pretty much everything that I could in the sport and it was time to move on,” he added.
Normandin’s long list of nautical accomplishments is common knowledge to the USCA and close relatives but very few outside those circles know, including Potsdam’s Wilson.
“There’s a perfect example of what kind of person Carl really is,” he noted. “I’ve known him for as long as he’s been in the area and we’ve worked on a lot of things together but he never once talked about all the canoeing he’s done. I wasn’t aware of it until we started working on the nomination.”
“His job has never been about him,” Wilson added. “It’s always been about doing what’s best for the section.”
The next stage of Normandin’s career brought him to the Salmon River Central School District at Akwesasne, where he served as physical education teacher, girls basketball coach and eventually as athletic director from 1997 until being named to replace outgoing sectional coordinator Jim Michaelson in the summer of 2001.
“Salmon River was a great fit for me. My passion really was for coaching and teaching and I had the best of both worlds there,” said Normandin, who was named NAC Central varsity girls basketball Coach of the Year following his final season and was a leading proponent for the organization of what has become a successful girls hockey program.
“I really enjoyed my time at Salmon. The kids were great. The community was great. All the people I worked with were great,” he added. “I gained a lot of experience and I got to meet a lot of the people who I considered to be my mentors.”
Since taking over as Executive Director, Normandin has made the transition from the era of telephones and fax machines to the age of the internet with his office now serving as a centralized location for providing schedules, team rosters and results to the public on a daily basis. He has also made the section’s presence felt at the state level where he has actively served on countless advisory committees. He is also currently the Girls Ice Hockey Coordinator for the state. Most recently, he was chosen to sit on a state COVID-19 task force that was announced last month and held its first meeting on June 10 and will be working on producing a set of guidelines for the possible reopening of schools and scholastic sports for the 2020-21 school year.
“We have some outstanding athletics in our section and it’s important for us to get as much information out there about our teams and athletes as possible. We’ve gone from phone calls and faxes to a point where all the information you need is just the click of a button away,” Normandin said.
“The task force is a testament to how our voice is being heard at the state level. Two other people from our section are also on the task force, Paul Harrica, and Russ Bartlett, who is Superintendent at Tupper Lake and will be serving as Second Vice President for NYPHSAA,” he added.
Normandin is one of two members of the hall’s Class of 2020 from Section 10. Longtime football and girls basketball official Ed Goetz of Saranac Lake is also slated to be enshrined. The duo will be joining an impressive list of previous inductees from the section which includes Slack (Class of 2010), the former Massena Central Athletic Director, former Heuvelton Central baseball coach John Tehonica (2004), former OFA baseball coach Jim Pinkerton (2009), former Massena Central boys hockey coach Stan Moore (2010), former boys hockey official Mel Tomalty (2013) and former Malone standout Missy West (2016) and Harrica (2013).
“I never went into this job thinking that it was a way for me to get into the state hall of fame,” said Normandin. “The other people from Section 10 that are already in hall are a very respected group and to think that I’m going to be a part of that group is pretty incredible.”
The 2020 NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at 6 p.m. July 29 at High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid. Tickets for the Hall of Fame banquet are on sale to the public and may be purchased by calling Sandy Schanck at the NYSPHSAA Office, (518) 690-0771, or by emailing sschanck@nysphsaa.org. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, July 15th.
