POTSDAM — After 110 minutes of scoreless play, Chateaugay girls soccer junior Kara Dumas sent a shot into the upper right of Lisbon’s goal to cap off a 4-2 Section 10 Class D title game shootout win for the Bulldogs.
“Honestly, I was going for the bottom corner, but it went to the top corner,” Dumas said. “And it worked, so ... I don’t even know, I was just trying to focus on the goal and not anything else around me. We worked on our penalty shots all year because obviously we wanted to win if it ever came to that.”
In the boys Class D title game, Lisbon and Morristown played to a 2-2 draw, but Lisbon advanced to the state tournament thanks to a 3-1 victory in the shootout.
GIRLS
Dumas’ clinching shot to break a scoreless tie with the Knights on Monday propelled Chateaugay into the first round of the state Class D tournament Saturday. The Bulldogs will face Willboro at 11 a.m.
“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling, we’re so proud of those kids,” Bulldogs head coach Jason LaPlante said. “Those kids have got a lot of heart. They’ve got ‘it.’ They can just dig down and go and even if they did run out of gas (tonight), they weren’t gonna show it. They’re a special group of kids.”
Dumas’ deciding shot came after Olivia Cook, Kate Bleakley and Kylee Peterson cashed in on their chances to balloon Chateaugay’s shootout lead. Bulldogs’ sophomore goalkeeper Kaelyn Morgan finished with 24 stops, including a save with 1:20 left in the contest’s first sudden death — taking away a point-blank chance from Lisbon senior Emily Jordan, which could have sent everyone home.
“We’re just trying to advance as far as we can,” Morgan said in regard to the Bulldogs’ mental strength on Monday. “And showing our true potential, because we have the talent. We have everything on this team. We just decided to show it, throughout those minutes.”
Leah Warren and Julia Kishe was Lisbon’s scoring duo for the kicks. The Knights’ goalkeeper Grace Smith finished with nine saves in goal.
“I think we got many opportunities,” Lisbon head coach Courtney LaBeau said. “Looking at the shot totals, we definitely dominated most of the game and we just couldn’t get anything to fall. I think Emily Jordan is phenomenal, she’s obviously the MVP of our (West) Division. She took shots when we needed to and we just couldn’t get anything to fall today.”
LaBeau also credited sophomore center midfielder Rachel LaRock for her offensive and defensive performances on Monday. LaRock highlights a young Knights roster Lisbon hopes to return in full next fall, after it loses Jordan, Mikaela Buckley and Julia Rishe to the summer’s Class of 2022 graduation.
“I think (this loss) does nothing but motivate us,” LaBeau said. “Really, Lisbon hasn’t been on the map in a few years.”
Lisbon controlled the game’s tempo for periods of the game, as the Knights pressed the Bulldogs throughout the first half, while limiting Chateaugay’s shot chances. However, the Bulldogs were able to withstand the marathon, reversing key Knight chances away from their own 18, as the second half and extra time raged on.
BOYS
The scouting report on Lisbon for the state tournament was revised Monday. Thanks to junior goaltender Caleb Richardson.
And thanks to Richardson, the Golden Knights are in the state tournament by virtue of 3-1 victory on penalty kicks after the Green Rockets and Golden Knights played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two overtimes.
Richardson made a brilliant full length diving save late in the second sudden victory overtime to thwart a bid by Morristown to take a lead after the Rockets rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
After the second sudden victory overtime passed scoreless, the top-seeded Golden Knights and seventh-seeded Green Rockets were declared co-champions.
Lisbon’s first three shooters Miles Gendebien, Chase Jacobs and Storm Walker all scored and Richardson stopped three of the four Morristown shooters. Cooper Bennett accounted for the lone Rocket tally.
“Before today we might have had a question mark about goaltending. Caleb Richardson is a good goalie but he just wasn’t tested a lot,” Lisbon coach Diky Marcellus said. “He saved our season tonight.”
Lisbon took a 2-0 halftime lead on unassisted goals by Gendebien and Walker and Morristown countered in the second half.
Ogdensburg Journal sports editor Dave Shea contributed to this report.
