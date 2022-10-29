POTSDAM — Four Northern Athletic Conference Central Division teams advanced to the state boys and girls soccer playoffs Saturday.
The Salmon River boys and Gouverneur girls won Class B championships at SUNY Potsdam and Canton’s boys and girls swept the Class C championship games at Potsdam High School.
Canton’s boys will play Section 2 champion Maple Hill in a first-round Class C game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the LaSalle Institute in Troy. Salmon River’s boys will face Section 2’s Mechanicville after Canton at 6 p.m.
Canton’s girls will play Section 7’s Northeastern Clinton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam in a Class C first-round games and Gouverneur’s girls will play Section 3’s Westhill after that game at 7 p.m. in a Class B first-round game
BOYS GAMES
CANTON 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Right from the start of the game, the Golden Bears used their speed to produce several scoring chances against the Yellowjackets (8-8).
Canton (14-3-1) broke through in the 22nd minute on a breakaway goal from Ethan Francey. A long pass from Jonney McLear enabled Francey to sprint past the Yellowjackets defense and score the game’s first goal.
“In practice we’ve been working on our first touches,” Francey said. “That helped us in the first half with our touches on the turf, because we usually play on grass. Usually we try to get it up the field for breakaways like that and that’s usually how we get some of our goals.”
Madrid-Waddington was called for a hip check inside the box about five minutes later and Canton’s Ryan Jones responded with a goal on the ensuing penalty kick for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Francey scored again in the 50th minute putting in a rebound of his own shot. His first shot was deflected by Madrid-Waddington goalie Jason White, but when the ball came back to Francey the net was open.
“The goalie barely missed it and I got it in the net,” Francey said. “(The win) is a big accomplishment for us and hopefully we’ll keep moving on.”
Canton’s last goal came on a similar play by Bradley Frank, with Francey assisting in the 59th minute.
Jackson Ames stopped three shots for Canton to pick up a shutout.
“When you go to a championship everything is on the line,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said. “Madrid always plays tough, with heart. I thought they played really well today. We’ve got a really nice team when things are going well for us.”
SALMON RIVER 3, OFA 0
Kade Cook started the Shamrocks off early by scoring on a penalty kick in the second minute to knock off OFA (8-10).
Evan Collette made it 2-0 for Salmon River (14-4) in the 51st minute and then Dylan Johnson scored on a pass from Carter Johnson in the 61st minute to finish off the scoring.
Caiden Carter made four saves for the Shamrocks.
GIRLS GAMES
CANTON 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Emily Estabrooks scored a breakaway goal in the third minute of overtime to give Canton (13-4-1) the Section 10 Class C title. Sydnee Francis assisted on the goal.
“I had no idea when to take my shot, so I just took it,” Estabrooks said. “I was just trying to get it past (Larries goalie Kalissa Young). I was really happy and excited because that’s what we’ve been working for all season.”
Francis scored the first goal for Canton in the 13th minute with a shot from the side of the field that sailed over Young, who made several tough saves throughout the game to thwart the Golden Bears.
“From the beginning (Canton coach Dave Kiah) was telling us if their goalie comes really far out we have to shoot,” Francis said. “I have scored a few goals like that all year, so it was something he wanted me to do from the beginning. There was a lot of emotions, because we have 12 seniors.”
The Larries (9-7-2), seeking their first crown in 35 years, sent the game to overtime when a breakaway goal from Jocelyn Moreau in the 60th minute.
“I knew if we played our ‘A’ game for 80 minutes we’d have a shot,” Kiah said. “I think we accomplished that.”
GOUVERNEUR 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Elizabeth Riutta made four saves to lead the Wildcats past Salmon River (4-12-2) in the Class B championship game.
Niciara House-Bowman scored the first goal for the Wildcats (10-9) in the 10th minute.
Chloe Smith gave Gouverneur a 2-0 lead with a goal in the 15th minute.
