CANTON — The Canton softball team has many ways to beat an opponent, from dominant pitching, to good batting, good fielding and aggressive baserunning.
Canton (19-2 overall) did a little bit of all four Friday to beat third-seed Gouverneur 16-4 in the Section 10 Class B championship game at Canton High School.
The Wildcats (5-12) upset No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy, 9-7, on Wednesday to reach the title game and got to Canton starting pitcher Hadley Alguire in the top of the first inning to score a run and pick up some momentum.
Elizabeth Ruitta singled and then Lia Canell doubled to give the Wildcats the lead.
Gouverneur struck out the first batter for Canton, but that was the end of the highlights for the Wildcats, who struggled in the bottom of the first inning, giving up six runs on one Canton hit. Canton scored three runs off wild pitches.
“I love the way they responded,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “It is tough to battle back for the other team. I hope we can put a lot of stress on people. That’s the intention. We have to run. We have to take that extra base. Heuvelton does the exact same thing, that’s their style as well.”
The play that most typified how Canton can be dangerous came when No. 7 hitter Brooke Larrabee drew a walk on a wild pitch. While Gouverneur casually went after the ball Larrabee kept running and wound up at second base.
“I think we kept our energy up and it was good for us to all be encouraging of each other,” Larrabee said. “I think it (Canton’s style) puts pressure on. We do what we can and it works well. I was trusting my coaches. They believed I could get to (second) and I did.”
Canton put together four more runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 10-1 lead on the Wildcats and the game was effectively over.
“They are extremely tough,” Wildcats coach Rick Wood said of Canton. “They are one of the more difficult teams to play in the (Northern Athletic Conference) Central Division and Section 10. We got hurt when we started walking batters. They struggled through it and they fought back. I can’t ask for anything more than what they did for me tonight.”
Gouverneur scored two runs in the top of the fourth to trim the lead to 10-3, but once again Canton answered the opposition scoring by producing another big inning. Canton scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 15-3 and put Gouverneur in jeopardy of losing early by the 15-run rule.
Lexi Huiatt, Canton’s leadoff hitter, went 2-for-4 in the game and was a threat on the bases. She has shattered the school record this season with 42 stolen bases.
“This is what we do,” Huiatt said. “We don’t let things bother us. We know we are going to get our bats working eventually. We know we have to score to win, so now matter how many they get, we’ll just score more runs. It’s a fun team to play on. We don’t make the game slow. I think I’m wanting it more, being more aggressive and being more confident in myself as a player.”
Alguire was also effective hitting, finishing 2-for-4 and driving in four runs. She entered the game hitting a school-record .677 with 41 RBIs. She had a modest pitching day, giving up four runs in five innings with four strikeouts.
For the season, Alguire has struck out 104 in 90 innings.
“I knew we could get this done,” Alguire said. “I had confidence in my team that we could pass the bat around and we could field. I was really confident and confidence in the team that we could get it done.”
Larrabee also had a big day for Canton, going 2-for-3 and driving in five runs, including a double with the bases loaded in the second.
Canell was the most effective hitter for the Wildcats, going 3-for-4.
