CANTON — The Canton softball team rallied with a four-run bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Gouverneur, 5-4, in the Section 10 Class B championship game Thursday at St. Lawrence University.
Canton will host a Section 7 opponent in a state playoff game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Canton High School.
Canton (18-1 overall) struggled offensively until the final inning as Gouverneur pitcher Renisa Richards held the Golden Bears to two hits through the first six innings and struck out eight.
Canton had not seen Richards pitch this season in either of their two regular-season games against the Wildcats (13-4).
“It’s a hard loss,” Gouverneur coach Rick Wood said. “We had a commanding lead. We are a team that developed all through the season and this is where we wanted to end up, just the results weren’t better. Renisa is a sophomore she will pretty much dominate the league in the next couple of years.”
The rally for Canton started with the bottom of the order as No. 8 hitter Emma Logan and No. 9 hitter Courtney Peters both drew walks.
Leadoff batter Sydnee Francis lined a double down the left-field line to score both and cut the Wildcats’ lead to 4-3.
“After Emma and Courtney got on, I knew something good was going to happen,” Francis said. “We had fast people coming up. Once I saw (the ball) go by third base I knew good things were going to happen.”
Hadley Alguire singled to drive in Francis and came around to score on a single to left from Olivia Sero for the winning run.
“It wasn’t just me, the whole team really put in all the effort to win,” Sero said. “Even when we were down, we did our best to lift each other up. I had trust in my team. We put the ball in motion and we worked together. It was definitely nerve-wracking, but we had to lean on each other and pull through.”
Canton could not generate much offensively in the first six innings. The Golden Bears had Francis on third base and Tessa Alguire on second with none out in the first but did not score.
“I was very nervous,” Francis said. “We haven’t played the strongest teams recently and I think facing a good pitcher threw us off. I knew we had a deep team and if we stayed in it, we’d be fine. That was the first time this season that we’ve been down going into the seventh inning. We have a deep team, a good team and a good chemistry and that just drove us to the end, and we never gave up.”
Canton’s first hit did not come until Hadley Alguire singled to center in the fifth but the Golden Bears left the bases loaded.
“I was a little nervous, but I was excited to get our last at-bats because I knew our team could put it together,” Hadley Alguire said. “We finally started making contact. I think we all had trust in each other that we could get the ball in play. It was really exciting.”
Canton finally scored in the fifth after a leadoff bunt single by Peters, who scored on an infield throwing error.
Gouverneur scored two runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Jenika Richards reached on an infield single and scored on a triple from Andie Nichols. Nichols scored later on an infield throwing error.
Gouverneur scored on a passed ball in the fourth and on another error in the sixth to go up 4-1.
“I was scared to death,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “Renisa Richards pitched a great game. It came down to getting people on base and getting timely hits. We kind of put some things together and that was kind of exciting. It was fun to see (Francis), Hadley and Olivia Sero, some seniors get some big hits.”
